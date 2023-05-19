15 stunning stitch braids style ideas for your next hairstyle (with photos)

Researchers have established a connection between hair styling choices and individual personalities. Often, one's hair serves as an extension of their character, with the way it is styled reflecting self-expression. Explore these captivating examples of stitch braids to find inspiration for your next hairstyle.

While braids inspire many hairstyles, the possibilities of what can be achieved are yet to be exhausted, and hair stylists continue to come up with more creative styles worth trying, such as stitch braids. It is achieved by adding more extension to your natural hair using the feed-in technique.

Stunning stitch braids style ideas

There is a wide variety of stitch braids styles available. Here are a few suggestions you can try and you will be sure to stand out from the crowd.

1. Stitch braids with a high bun

This style is undeniably a go-to if you want to attend a couple of occasions in a row. It is simple and versatile yet elegant and glamorous. It can be accessorized with minimal hair pieces to add to the fashion statement.

2. The feed-in technique

This is a simple technique whereby relatively thin hair attachments are fed into the cornrow as braiding progresses. The extensions help achieve the desired thickness and length, resulting in a long-looking stitch braid whose density thickens as the braid moves further from the forehead.

3. The spider technique

Just like the feed-in technique, the density of the hair in this style thickens as it progresses to the end. However, it lies on a "bed" of a four-legged spider-looking woven hair.

4. The zigzag technique

This hairstyle allows the hairdresser to bring out the artsy details of a braid. It is a creative way of incorporating a playful personality in a more sophisticated way. The pattern can be carved on the scalp or designed by the braid.

5. Cornrow stitch braids

This is a simple yet classic way of wearing your braids. It consists of plain cornrows running over the head, revealing the bare face. You can throw in a pair of round chunky earrings to give yourself that bold and fierce look.

6. Stitch braids with sew-in

If you want to appear sophisticated, consider pairing them with a matching hair extension. Whether in a ponytail, loosely hanging, or tied in a bun, sew-in stitch braids with curly ends will give a touch of class. A look that most women will look forward to showing up in.

7. Box and cornrows technique

This is a semi-casual hairstyle where half the head towards the face wears cornrows, while the other half wears box braids.

8. Straight back stitch cornrows

The cornrows are mostly stitched braids to the back. This style calls for neat and flawless divided trails running horizontally. The smoothness of those trails and visible scalp gives this style the sophisticated vibe it embodies.

9. The scissor technique

The scissor stitch style is a creative way to add detail to stitch cornrows. Criss-crossing halfway through the length, it adds a flip and breaks the trails for just another line running through the scalp.

10. Stitch braids with heart

The heart is another way of incorporating creativity and play into the styling. The heart can be on either side, front or back of the head. It can be one or multiple hearts, depending on the rest of the pattern.

11. Stitch braids updo

The braided updo is one of the most stress-free hairstyles to wear. It can be worn as a high ponytail or a high stitch braids bun.

12. Coloured stitch braids

The most common coloured braid used for this look is the blond colour. However, depending on one's complexion, you can choose from the existing colours. The standard number of braids stitched is twelve; however, you can add a few more stitches to achieve a less-fuller look.

13. Two big stitch braids

This is a protective hairstyle which is not meant to last long. Due to the fewer sections, it is bound to frizz quickly hence the need to change it frequently. It comprises two sections held together in stitches by the braid and runs from the front to the back of the head.

14. Thick and thin Ghana braids

This hairstyle alternates jumbo and slim cornrows running from the front to the back. It can be paired with one or two front-facing braids to break the monotony for a more distinctive look.

15. Natural hair technique

This hairdo is achieved by using one's hair regardless of the length. It is ideal for braid lovers who do not fancy synthetic hair. Stitch braids on natural hair are equally as lovely and eye captivating as they are on synthetic hair. They are commonly done on kids.

How long do stitch braids last?

How long it lasts depends on your type of hair. Hair that experiences less shrinkage may last up to 8 weeks, while it lasts 4-6 weeks for hair that experiences more shrinkage. Hair can be maintained by using suitable hair products to ensure a prolonged withholding of hairstyles.

What is the difference between stitch braids and cornrows?

For cornrows, one crosses sections under and not over to make them pop off the head. While for stitch braids, you feed in extensions to the natural hair as you braid.

What is the difference between feed-in braids and stitch braids?

While the feed-in technique requires one to use the index and middle finger, the stitch braids technique requires using the pinky finger, preferably with a nail, to create fine stitches and lines.

Whether you wear your hair loose or try out a simple stitch braids updo, you are spoilt for choice because of the numerous options. However, you are not limited to creating and setting up a new trend or style.

