50+ latest African hairstyles for men in Ghana: cool styles to try

Men's hairstyle fashions are constantly evolving. As a black man, your distinct hair type and texture greatly expand the range of styles you can wear. So, if you're looking into trying a new look with your hair, consider some of the most amazing African hairstyles for men for inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

African hairstyles for men in Ghana. Photo: @asiimwe1barber @monique_stylesbyrenn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Start by determining your face shape if you want a fresh look with a new hairstyle. Each face shape has haircuts that complement it best, but you can do more than just one or two.

50+ latest African hairstyles for men in Ghana

Regardless of whether you prefer textured or shaved, long or short hair, the following are some of the best hairstyles for African men to try today.

Traditional African male hairstyles

From dreadlocks to African tribal styles and the afro, black hair has played an important role in black history. For traditional hairstyle ideas, consider some of the best haircuts for men listed below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

1. Messy shag top

Messy dreadlocks with greater volume are simply attention grabbers. The size is long enough to be stylish but short enough to be practical.

2. Throwback high-top bald fade

Throwback high-top bald fade. Photo: @lexthebarbuh @eric.cutshair (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style has a significant amount of density and length on top, in which the hair is left a few inches long. The back and sides are kept shorter and faded to the skin for a traditional and elevated look.

3. Medium-length dreads

Medium-length dreadlocks are becoming increasingly popular for two basic reasons. One, it's simpler to unravel once you've outgrown it, and two, it's more lightweight.

4. Tape up with afro

Tape up with afro. Photo: @seayourselfcuts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This taper fade combined with tapered sides results in a mushroom-shaped afro that goes up rather than out.

5. Natural full afro

This afro style is perfect for all black men with long hair.

6. Half-up locs

Half-up locks. Photo: @menlocstyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look is ideal for men who want to keep their hair out of their faces.

7. Frohawk

A mohawk hairstyle on texturized hair is a daring and convenient style. For better results, trim the sides to your desired length.

8. Zig zag flat braids

Zigzag flat braids. Photo: @stylesby.ess @eva.coiffure_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look is achieved by plaiting zigzag, flat braids on the scalp and letting the ends hang loose.

9. Double dreadlock bundles

This simple hairstyle requires only two elastic bands and dreadlocks. Separate your hair into two halves. Pull every half of the locs into a bunched pony, ensuring the top ponytail is high enough, so the locs stretch back and front.

10. Gently raised centrepiece

This style is a simple look that necessitates little to no styling. Most of the hair is buzzed short, allowing a small centre section to stand out.

Professional black male hairstyles

Suppose you're searching for a fashionable new way to style your hair; look no more. Here are a few professional styles for black men haircuts in 2022.

11. Caesar cut

Caesar cut. Photo: @diamondkutzstudio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Caesar hairstyle is a traditional short haircut. The hair is styled by brushing it to emphasize the fringe.

12. Clean shave

A clean shave is a smooth, close shave that allows your skin to breathe.

13. Lineup

Line-up. Photo: @talkofthetownbarbers @dmgentshairstylist (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style is designed to keep a more defined hairline. It prepares you for any look you want to achieve.

14. Medium-short waves with drop fade

This style highlights gentle waves styled with gel on the upper side of the head. The back and sides are faded for a cropped and neat appearance.

15. Bald drop fade with a lineup

Bald drop fade with a line-up. Photo: @faded_n_bladed @mann_thebarber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Regular trims are required to keep this super clean drop fade looking sharp and concise. For an angled impact on the sides, the fade line is high in the front and low in the back.

16. Mid-drop fade with ducktail beard

This is a neat look for men who take pride in their appearance. The look is more balanced when combined with a long, well-groomed ducktail beard.

17. High fade

High fade. Photo: @alexandros_kirkilis @barbers_gang_80 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A short high fade is suitable for business professionals. A fade outlines your face, whereas a shortcut requires little styling.

18. Long locs

Haircuts for black men with lengthy hair, including long locs, can be professional. The key thing is to keep you locs neat and clean.

19. 360 waves black hair male

360 waves black hair male. Photo: @wave.check.geant, @jao_santos_ribeiro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have short, curly hair from the roots, a 360 wave may be appropriate. This black hair male look can last a long time if properly styled.

20. Super short crew cut

The crew cut is a popular and very short haircut. Its buzzed length complements a gorgeous face and necessitates no styling.

Short haircuts for black men

Short hairstyles work perfectly for both casual and professional looks. In addition, they are easier to maintain than long hairstyles.

21. Short twists

Short twists. Photo: @jrochair_ @tstylesshair (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short twists are a common hairstyle. Try them if you possess outlined cheekbones or a long face.

22. Buzz cut + hook part + fade

Buzz cut + hook part + fade. Photo: @Chevydabarber @DaVet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The buzz cut and the hook part haircut is a low-maintenance style appropriate for professional and casual occasions.

23. Short braids

Short braids. Photo: @braidsbyniitaaaaaa @tae.cutit (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To achieve this look, make a few braids on the upper side of your head and buzz the sides to structure your face.

24. Dreadlocks mohawk + lineup

Dreadlocks mohawk + line-up. Photo: @Thanksgiving @stitchezstudio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dreadlocks merged with lineups are a good option if you want a distinctive and outstanding hairstyle.

25. Windblown afro

Windblown afro. Photo: @khaled_, @razorsmiths (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Allow your waves to take centre stage in this simple, easy windblown look. It's an easy shower-and-go style that requires no styling.

26. Short drop fade

Short drop fade. Photo: @nappy_cutz ( modified by author)

Source: UGC

The simplicity of this short black men's hairstyle makes it appealing. A drop fade haircut can work with short hair to create a cool and rugged finish.

27. High taper fade with ocean waves

High taper fade with ocean waves. Photo: @xavier.cutz, @fadedbyjay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This stylish wavy taper fade is difficult to achieve because it needs a special brush and a lot of practice. You can, however, wear it daily if you ask your hairstylist for a few lessons.

28. Small afro with a lineup

A short Afro is perfect for black men who want a smart-casual haircut.

29. Shortcut with a lineup

Shortcut with a line-up. Photo: @phenzyjay, @official_sammyblinkz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A close-shave hairstyle combined with a lineup style results in a cute short haircut for black men. You can enhance the effect by fading the length of your beard and haircut.

30. Trimline art

You can turn any black men's short haircut into a work of art by incorporating artistic trim lines into your hair. Create your trends to express your uniqueness.

Swag hairstyles for black guys

There are several versatile hairstyles for African men which are worth experimenting with. Listed below are some of the finest swag haircut styles for black guys.

31. Dreadlocks with undercut

Dread hairstyles for black guys. Photo: @phyphygothands, @katietheloclady (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dreadlocks with an undercut look awesome when styled or coloured. They are deeply connected to black men's heritage. To make a statement, have them twisted.

32. Tree of life flat braids

In this style, thick cornrows flow vertically, starting from the front of the head to the back, with smaller braids branching out from them. The branched plaits are joined around the sides by thick, curving cornrows forming tree contours.

33. Short finger coil twists

Short finger coil twists. Photo: @styledbykeyla @jrufades (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To create these simple coils, dip your fingers into your desired hold gel and twist a small portion of the braids in one direction till it begins to coil back on itself.

34. Criss-cross flat braids

To create this artistic hairstyle, braid cornrows running vertically, horizontally, and diagonally across the head.

35. Braided faux undercut

Braided faux undercut. Photo: @shaabladez, @xtremstudiosllc (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want the look of an undercut but don't want to commit to keeping long hair on top of your head, try this hairstyle. The style features flat braids running vertically.

36. Box braids with beads

Hanging box braids are a traditional way to keep your tresses neat. To make a statement add beads to the ends.

37. Picked out and tapered with the hard part

Picked out and tapered with the hard part. Photo: @mancaveutc, @ten22fades (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The shaved hard part adds a bit of edge to this style. It looks great on hair cut to an inch on the upper edge and steadily trimmed on the back and sides.

38. Fade with triple lines

A short mid-fade contrasted with clean, shaved lines in a cool sequence is like having a haircut built in. The lines in this style are eye-catching and have an iconic touch.

39. Blocky afro with pok*r straight tramlines

Blocky afro with pok*r straight trim lines. Photo: @claudcorte, @adam_barber101 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Offer your black men's block haircut an added dimension by cutting it in a straight streamline. The accuracy of the line will assist in highlighting your hairstyle's blocky angles.

40. Partly dyed

Partly dyed. Photo: @jshiriz @shellie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In this style, a section of the hair near the front is dyed differently than the rest.

Black male medium hairstyles

If you have black African hair and are unsure which style to wear, be inspired by these lovely medium hairstyles for men.

41. Twistouts and freestyle design

The Twistouts is one of the cool haircuts for black men who want to emphasize their hair texture. Tight curls and stunning hair design are an unbeatable combination.

42. Two-strand twists

Two-strand twists. Photo: @smoothstylesbysammy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you desire to improve the look of your short to medium-length natural curls, look no further. Two-strand twists are the simplest protective hairstyle you can put on your natural hair because they are simple to apply and remove.

43. Sponge twists with low fade

This amazing style features untamed sponge twists with a low fade into the beard. The style is appropriate for curls that are short to medium in length.

44. Baby locks

Baby locks with beards. Photo: @flavoredrootzllc @uncle.lou (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With this style, baby locks are left at the crown of the head, whereas the remaining parts are shaved short and combined with full-grown facial hairs.

45. Medium-length side part with low fade

It is a distinctive hairstyle with shorter hair on one side of the head that grows in volume as it moves to the other side.

46. Burst fade

Burst fade. Photo: @whohotterthangee, @beeblendz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A burst fade is a great option for men who want to display their natural hair texture while sporting an edgy look. This fade is distinguished by its semi-circular shape, which fades around the ear and behind the head.

47. Man bun

The man bun is a common updo for men with medium to long hair. It's flexible, stylish, and adaptable and looks best with cornrows.

48. Dyed afro

Dyed afro. Photo: @kingkewan, @six5eight (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Want to experiment with your afro without cutting it? Think about a coloured afro for your next look. Shades of blonde, in particular, are ideal for creating an exciting look suitable for any event.

49. Twist + undercut + highlights

Without a doubt, this haircut will set you apart from the crowd. The twists complement a clean haircut fade to the sides.

50. Curly dreadlocks

Curly dreadlocks. Photo: @theonehandsewingman @styledbyneee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To achieve this look, curl your hair and allow it to flow freely. The look will complement a beard and a clean, shaved face.

51. Pompadour + temple fade

Rather than the popular flat top, this new look cuts kinky curly tresses into a rounded pompadour form. A temple fade enhances the iconic pomp shape on the sides.

Above are some coolest and latest African hairstyles for men in Ghana. Undoubtedly, your distinct hair type and texture as a black man greatly expands the range of styles you can wear.

READ ALSO: 15 stunning black female fade haircut designs that will make you look fabulous

Yen.com.gh recently featured a list of 15 stunning black female fade haircut designs. Black hair allows for greater versatility in hairstyles and the ability to experiment with different looks.

You can wear the numerous black female fade haircut styles in formal and informal settings. Based on your career path and how big of a personality you have, you can rock a mohawk or a more chilled sponge hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh