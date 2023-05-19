20 examples of the octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish

Since the beginning of time, hair has been a reflection of identity and plays a significant role in expressing personal style and taste. And there has been a tremendous evolution and transformation of hairstyles over the years. One such transformation is the octopus haircut. Discover some stylish examples of octopus haircuts that will make you stand out.

Octopus haircut to make you look chic. Photo: @cosmeticosdelarosa, @alberto.sanguino, @seonasam, @hairbrained_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is the octopus haircut? It is a Japanese-originated style that has become popular recently. It was named after the sea animal due to its resemblance to the creature's silhouette. Like the animal, it tends to be heavy and voluptuous at the top and gradually thins out as it extends to the longer layers toward the bottom.

Best octopus haircuts to inspire your next hairdo

This haircut is ideal for wavy/curly hair with medium to thick textures. However, due to its versatility, stylists can come up with several designs. Here are some Octopus haircuts to inspire your next hairstyle.

1. Octopus cut for short hair

Octopus haircut to make you look stylish. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This octopus haircut is most suitable for hair that falls around shoulder length. The approach for achieving it involves creating a rounded and voluminous shape at the crown while maintaining shorter and thinner lengths at the base.

2. Trendy octopus cut with see-through bangs

Octopus haircut to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @hairby.rinalin

Source: Instagram

The fashionable octopus cut, paired with see-through bangs, is one of the modern styles that offers a chic and stylish look while retaining the hair's length. It is among the few options of the octopus haircut for a round face that an individual can choose from.

3. Shoulder-length Octopus hair with flipped ends

Octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @ren.brandnew

Source: Instagram

The flipped ends shoulder-length hairstyle is an excellent option for those seeking a low-maintenance hair. It is ideal for straight and fine hair and doesn't require frequent salon visits due to its absence of layers.

4. Octopus cut with a peek-a-boo highlight

Octopus haircut to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor

Source: Instagram

The peeping highlights are a fun way to accentuate the layering in this cut. To make them stand out, ensure the highlight colour blends in with the rest of the hair colour.

5. Octopus hair with blonde bangs

Octopus haircut to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @toniandguychester

Source: Instagram

The cool thing about this style is that it makes the colour appear like an ombré. It is not for the laid-back or those looking for a low-maintenance hairdo. If you go for this bang design, you may be funky and experiment with different colours.

6. Octopus shag with lavender highlights

The octopus shag with lavender highlight. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor

Source: Instagram

The lavender highlight is a game-changer. The shape of this cut is exceptionally spicy and flattering. The style looks best on thick, straight hair. However, subject to the stylist's directions, it can also work on other textures.

7. Octopus cut with short tousled layers

Octopus haircut to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @ dominikpodwika

Source: Instagram

This style is highly recommended for women accustomed to wearing shorter hair. Although it is relatively easy to style, holding most of the hair up tends to be challenging.

8. Medium length octopus hair with wispy bangs

The medium length cut is stylish and appealing. It is excellent for maintaining length but taking out the weight, giving texture and soft-looking bangs.

9. Heavy bangs on long shaggy octopus hair

Octopus haircut to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @sabrayna

Source: Instagram

Even though it might take time to adapt to the shaggy look, you will surely fall in love with how it frames the face. The full bangs are also high maintenance and might require frequent appointments at the salon. Be sure to discuss with your stylist how best to manage the hairstyle to maintain its shine and look.

10. Shagged octopus hair with soft layers

Shagged octopus hair with soft layers. Photo: @ phoebefriend_hair

Source: Instagram

The shagged hair with gentle layers is definitely worth a try. The softness achieved through these layered cuts is incomparable. Above all, it flatters most face shapes, making it an ideal choice for virtually anyone.

11. Mid-length octopus hair with a fringe.

Examples of the octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @phoebefriend_hair

Source: Instagram

The specifics of this hair works for almost everyone. It is fun and easy to maintain and add to the volume.

12. Octopus cut with textured crown layers

Octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor

Source: Instagram

If you have a strong preference for short hair but still wish to retain the length, consider opting for a layered crown hairstyle. This style features short layers at the top, providing ample volume, while the rest of the hair remains long and flowing.

13. Textured octopus cut with long bardot bangs

Octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @sherflair

Source: Instagram

If you are not used to bangs, the style might be somehow difficult to get used to. However, it is the most flattering and worth a try. It is excellent for women who want longer hair but with tons of volume.

14. Multi-coloured octopus style

Top octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @sofiageideby

Source: Instagram

Try the attention-grabbing twin colour if you are thinking about a dramatic look. However, ask your stylist for guidance in maintaining it, as some colours fade quickly.

15. Wolf cut with shaggy layers

The wolf cut with shaggy layers octopus haircut. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor

Source: Instagram

The wolf-cut haircut is among those that will have you looking stylish. The modern-look hairstyle comprises shaggy layers and is super low maintenance. You can add some curls to it to accentuate the look. The texture required can be selective, so check in with your stylist.

16. Bob layer cut octopus hair

Bob layer cut octopus hair. Photo: @ren.brandnew

Source: Instagram

This is another hairstyle that only works for some. Even though it is low maintenance, it is pretty selective on hair texture. It can either be a few inches shy from the shoulders, or completely length less as in the red squid haircut. Consider consulting with a stylist before going for the chop.

17. Copper tones octopus hair with brow-length bangs

Octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @shaglondon

Source: Instagram

Maintaining this hairstyle requires regular salon visits for trims. Additionally, styling the short layers may be challenging when attempting to put them up. All the same, it is an exciting and attention-grabbing hairstyle that is sure to turn heads.

18. Octopus cut with face-framing layers

Octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @ckaine.jpg

Source: Instagram

The face-framing layers piece is one of the octopus-layered haircuts that grow out fast. Despite it being high maintenance, it is also exciting to wear.

19. Long octopus haircut with soft curtain bangs

Octopus haircuts to make you look chic and stylish. Photo: @lisajuuksla

Source: Instagram

This particular style offers the advantages of both long and short hair. To enhance volume, consider maintaining shorter layers.

20. Octopus haircut for curly hair

A curly octopus haircut on dark brown hair. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor

Source: Instagram

What is the difference between octopus haircut and wolf cut?

The two haircuts are similar. However, you can distinguish between them in that; for the wolf cut, the volume is distributed all over, while for the octopus, more volume is focused on the crown and has a distinct disconnect from the top section to the bottom.

The octopus haircuts have, over time, become one of the go-to choices for most ladies seeking to explore and experiment with their hair. The captivating boldness embodied in the hairstyle makes it a good choice for those aiming to impress, whether a crowd or self.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on some of the best high and tight haircuts for men to try out in 2023. The versatility of modern-day cuts has gained popularity and, as a result, has taken over the world of cuts.

The fashion industry has continued to grow tremendously, with different trends emerging year after year. People choose trends they wish to follow depending on their personalities and lifestyle at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh