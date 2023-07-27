25 cornrow braids for men: Trendy and timeless hairstyles to try

Male hairstyles do not have to be the same boring and contemporary designs. Sometimes getting creative can yield the best results. One unique hairdo you can try is the cornrow braids for men. Though not the easiest to achieve, the results are worth the wait.

Varying designs of the cornrow braids for men. Photo: @fro.fosho, @ophelia_7, @braidsbychiqui on Instagram (modified by author)

Cornrow braids for men are ideal for any occasion, casual or official. The hairdo lets you tame your unruly locks into a neat and trendy pattern. In addition, with different variations available, you can customise your plaits to express your style.

25 cornrow braids for men to try

Cornrow braids for men are similar to the ones for women. This hairstyle is versatile and works for any hair type and length. Therefore, if you are looking for a new way to spruce up your style, these cornrow braids for men will yield the best results.

1. Cornrow fade

The cornrow with fade on display at a barbershop. Photo: @showtimebarberclub, @Foreign exchange barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Men's cornrow styles with fade is a famous and low-maintenance hairdo that features plaits on the top and faded sides. The cleanly faded sides and plaited top create a uniquely modern and creative look.

2. Freestyle cornrow braids for men

Men's freestyle cornrow braids. Photo: @NoticeableHBLounge, @katelyn.johnson.1420354 on Facebook (modified by author)

The freestyle is a stylish and versatile do ideal for medium or long hair that features clean-looking plats styled in a freestyle pattern. The clean, sweptback design is modern and suitable for casual and formal events.

3. Coloured cornrows for men

The coloured braids are a unique and colourful variation of the braided coif featuring dyed plaits. The bright look is hip and perfect for parties and boys' outings.

4. Spider braids

Trendy spider braids variations are on display. Photo: @dynasty_barbers, @iam_n8thegreat on Instagram (modified by author)

Spider braids are best styled from medium to long and feature the spider web design to achieve this unique pattern. Spider braids are ideal for people looking to stand out.

5. Braid pattern

Custom pattern cornrow braids for men. Photo: @dynasty_barbers on Instagram (modified by author)

The braid design is perfect if you are looking for the best black man cornrow hairstyle. The plait features two large braids and a stylish layout in the middle.

6. Pop Smoke braids

Pop Smoke braids are on display. Photo: @f4fade, @Sonicacreation on Facebook (modified by author)

Inspired by the iconic New York drill rapper Pop Smoke, this design was his trademark hairstyle. Pop Smoke braids are best for medium and long plaits.

7. Braided top knot

Braided top knot cornrow braids. Photo: @braids_by_msnelly on Instagram (modified by author)

The braided top knot is a design that involves tying the ends of your canerows in a knot. The technique can work with medium, long and even short hair as long as the plait is connected.

8. Zig zag short

A unique, stylish design perfect for medium and long hair styled with zig-zag lines. If you want a clean and unique coif, this variation is perfect.

9. Blonde braided

The blonde braided plaits. Photo: @braidedroots, @hairstylesstras on Instagram (modified by author)

This variation is a classic mohawk plait with a top knot but coloured blonde. The blond braided is perfect if you fancy creativity and want to stand out.

10. Cornrows with a bun

Threaded cornrows with buns. Photo: @infinity_beautylounge, @braidedroots on Instagram (modified by author)

This design is for men who are not afraid to be bold. Cornrows with a bun at the end is a hip, trendy hairstyle ideal for the fun and outgoing male.

11. Highlighted ends

Stitch braids for men with highlighted ends. Photo: @lovedbyloni on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want a hairdo with movement, this is your ideal style. It features neat canerows from the top that ends at the head's middle, letting the plaits flow.

12. Cornrows with disconnected undercut

Cornrow braids with a disconnected undercut. Photo: @dynasty_barbers on Instagram (modified by author)

Cornrows with disconnected undercut are a perfect shade of a tapered undercut with bunned plaitings on top. This variation is ideal for men with beards and offers a clean look.

13. Artistic zig zag

The trendy artistic zig-zag threaded braids. Photo: @dynasty_barbers on Instagram (modified by author)

Another variation of the zig-zag braids, this design is cool and stylish. It features plaiting from the top creating a water-down effect.

14. Twisted cornrows

Twisted cornrow braids. Photo: @braidedroots on Instagram (modified by author)

These twisted plaits look excellent and creative. It features three cornrows weaved backwards, with the back part in a ponytail.

15. Xzibit braids

Rapper Xzibit in different functions. Photo: G. Gershoff, Stephen Lovekin (modified by author)

In the 1990s and early 2000s, rapper Xzibit was famous for his rap skills and iconic corn braids. Going for the Xzibit braids is an excellent idea if you want that old-school look.

16. Small cornrows

Small cornrows are being displayed. Photo: @tashadohairtoo, @braidedroots on Instagram (modified by author)

If you have short hair, this design will fit you perfectly. With the right stylist, you can experiment with different techniques.

17. Two cornrows

Two cornrows braid design. Photo: @thatwomanwith6kids, @dynasty_barbers on Instagram (modified by author)

A stylish hairstyle with long hair that features two cornrows at the top and two braids at the back. The sweptback look creates a trendy vibe for casual and formal occasions.

18. 4 cornrow styles male

Four cornrow braids hairstyle. Photo: @braidedroots on Instagram (modified by author)

A trendy hairstyle involving four thick cornrows swept back neatly. If you want a sophisticated look to complement any look, this hairstyle is the perfect design.

19. Big cornrows braids

Six cornrow male braids hairstyle. Photo: @prettygangbraids_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Big knitted braids are a creative design that incorporates six to ten cornrows. This hairstyle is perfect if you want 6 cornrow male designs.

20. Long hair cornrows

If you have long hair and are wondering what to do with it, plaiting it with long cornrows might be the way to go. The hairdo is trendy and conserves your hair.

21. Shaved sides

The shaved sides is an innovative hairstyle involving knitted braids at the top of the head while shaving the sides. This design is casual, creative, and perfect for casual and formal occasions.

22. Trendy zig zag

Men zig zag cornrow braids. Photo: @ophelia_7, @flaire_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

The trendy zig zag is a neat and creative hairstyle with braids knitted in a zig-zag pattern. This hip design offers a modern look ideal for the wild and outgoing.

23. Basic cornrows

The basic, plaited male hairstyle includes neat braided lines in various patterns. This hairstyle is perfect for any occasion and can complement any outfit.

24. Tapered cornrows

Tapered cornrow braids. Photo: @dynasty_barbers on Instagram (modified by author)

A classy approach to the cornrows with a neat trim to the sides with braided locks at the top. This hairdo is incredible and can complement any outfit.

25. Straight-back cornrows

Straight-back cornrow braids. Photo: @dynasty_barbers on Instagram (modified by author)

This design is for the fashion savvy and the bold, characterised by the classic cornrows but with extended endings. The straight-back is ideal for casual appearances; you can rock it to a formal event.

Cornrow braids for men are some of the most timeless and iconic hairstyles that have withstood time. With the extensive list above, you can discover some unique variations you can try. From cornrow fades to coloured row plaits finding the perfect hairdo is easy with such a collection.

