The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has suggested that the Greater Accra Region be changed to the Ga-Adangbe Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, he has already initiated the moves for the name change and will need the help of the President for the name change to be effected.

The Ga Mantse made this known when President Akufo-Addo called on him at his Palace on Friday, October 22, 2021, during his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

According to a report filed by Graphiconline.com, Nii Tsuru II also appealed to the president to ensure that teachers who undergo training in the Ga-Adangbe language are posted in the region so that they can teach the language.

More soon...

Source: Yen Ghana