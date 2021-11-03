Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that all newborn babies birthed in Ghana will have a Ghanacard number within a few months.

Dr Bawumia said the actual card will be issued when the child is above age 6 when the biometrics are fully formed.

In a report filed by Starrnews.com, Bawumia said that forms part of digital reforms being undertaken at the Births and Deaths Registry.

This he said would make it more in tune with the times and provide better protected information on the citizens and residents of Ghana.

Source: Yen