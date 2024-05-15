There was a brawl between security personnel of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Ghana Immigration Service

An altercation between the security personnel of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) escalated into a fight at a Meridian Port Services office.

The incident was captured on video and has been trending online.

The video showed a dozen GPHA security members storm an office of the immigration service to apprehend two officers.

The two groups had a disagreement during standard vessel checks, according to Citi News.

It is reported that the GPHA security insisted on searching the immigration officers following an inspection.

However, one inspector clarified that they could search their bags but rejected their request to search the individual officers.

He was uneasy with the prospect of a male officer searching a female officer.

This, however, did not go down well with GPHA Security, which resulted in the altercation.

GPHA board chairman exposed in shady deal

In the past, the Board Chairman of GPHA, Peter Mac Manu, faced allegations of conflict of interest in the $1.5 billion concession agreement with Meridian Port Services.

The aggrieved workers have described him as a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He has been lobbying the presidency for the deal to be left unchanged, to the detriment of the Ghanaian workers.

According to the workers, the board chairman, by accepting to serve on the MPS board, has compromised his position and, therefore, could not serve as a peacemaker in the impasse.

Interior minister bans immigration officers from escorting guests

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has barred immigration officers from receiving and escorting guests at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to him, the act is unprofessional and prevents the officers from performing their duties as expected.

He said if anyone defied the directive, they would be dismissed with immediate effect.

