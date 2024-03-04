A family has accused the Bimbilla Hospital of negligence after the death of their newborn baby

The family believes the Bimbilla Hospital has caused one other negligent death in the past

The matron of Bimbilla Hospital said the claims of negligence from the family would be investigated

A family has accused the Bimbilla Hospital in the North East Region of negligence after the death of their newborn baby.

The baby's mother, Nafisa Mohammed, experienced severe bleeding when taken to the hospital.

The family believes this is not the first instance of negligence. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her family alleged that there were no medical personnel to assist her for almost 12 hours.

She eventually gave birth to the baby, who did not survive.

Her brother-in-law told Citi News this was not the first time they lost a family member at the hospital.

“This is the 2nd time we have lost a baby in our house due to the negligence of management of the hospital here. We are calling on people to give us a helping hand other than that, this kind of negligence will continue.”

In response to the allegations, the matron of Bimbilla Hospital said the claims would be investigated.

In a recent similar story, the Airport Women's Hospital was sued after being accused of negligence by a woman who lost her baby.

The woman, Mavis Aklamanu, lost the baby after prolonged labour and rescheduling of a planned caesarean section.

Mavis Aklamanu is demanding GH¢5 million from the hospital as damages for the loss and trauma.

Such situations sometimes turn violent, like when a group attacked the Gomoa Polyclinic following the death of a relative at the facility.

The group from Gomoa Dominase and Potsin besieged the facility and demanded the body of their deceased relative.

A doctor at the facility said police have made some arrests and are investigating the incident.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh