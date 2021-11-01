TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has been pleasantly surprised by consumer electronics maker, Nasco.

Delay who is an ambassador for the brand has had her image used for a specially customised side-by-side refrigerator.

In a video shared by Delay, she was seen inside one of the shops of Electroland Ghana Limited, distributors of Nasco products.

Upon her arrival, she was shown the refrigerator with her image in front, and Delay could not help but shout:

"Oh wow, I don't know what to say."

One of the people showing Delay around the shop was heard saying that the 'customisation' of the fridge was the first time in Africa.

Delay shared the video and a photo of the refrigerator on Instagram with the caption

"@nascoghana put me on a side by side refrigerator. Swipe to left and see how shocked I was I didn’t see it coming at all Thank you so much @electrolandgh @homelandstoregh words can’t express my appreciation for all the love you show me ❤️❤️❤️."

