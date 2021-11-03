Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the Ghanacard will soon become an electronic passport for all Ghanaians.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Bawumia, the newest function of the Ghanacard, will be used as an e-passport for Ghanaian citizens travelling back home.

He further explained that the card contains biometric information that can be used to verify the identity of Ghanaian travellers.

“It is not widely known that the Ghanacard is also an electronic passport (e-passport) that contains the biometric information that can be used to authenticate the identity of travelers,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Throwing more light on the e-passport function, Dr. Bawumia said the PKD allows border control authorities to confirm in less than ten seconds that the e-passport was issued by the right authority, has not been altered, and is not a copy or cloned document.

Dr. Bawumia added that holders of the Ghanacard in the diaspora will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana and would not have to obtain visas to travel to Ghana.

More soon...

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana