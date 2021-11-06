Works resume on Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and Otinibi roads after Sosu-led protest

Works on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa-Otinibi road in the La Nkwantanang-Madina has started after a protest led by the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu took place on October 25, 2021.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video shared by the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu.

According to a report filed by Citinewroom, the former Madina MP, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Siddique, said the resumption of work was not a result of the protest like some resdent think.

“This one is not because of the demonstration. They even called the contractor to wait and come after the demonstration, but the contractor said no. He didn’t get the contract out of a demonstration," he said.

The former MP said Sosu would have saved himself the trouble by staying away from the demonstration.

“If the MP could have stopped the demonstration, it would have been better for him, but he went ahead. You don’t go on the demonstration for contract or for development.”

He further explained that President Akufo-Addo will never award contracts based on demonstrations.

