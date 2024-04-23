Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has called for more transparency in Ghana's asset declaration regime

According to the presidential advisor, the current asset declaration regime was inimical to transparency and accountability in Ghana's governance system

He said while some cultural practices would pose an obstacle to the implementation of a more transparent regime, it was necessary for the laws to be amended

Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has called for an overhaul of the current asset declaration law in Ghana.

According to him, the status quo, in which public officials are only required to declare their assets to the auditor-general, lacks transparency and undermines accountability.

Osafo Maafo says the current asset declaration regime does not serve transparency.

He said there is a need to improve accountability in Ghana’s governance system, particularly among public officials and appointees, to enhance public trust and scrutiny.

Osafo-Maafo noted that public officials only declaring their assets to be kept secret with the auditor general was largely inimical to state accountability and undermined the public’s confidence in public officials.

He added that it also prevented people from challenging the declaration's authenticity.

He noted that it also promoted corruption and corruption-related activities, as state officials loot and share state resources without ever being caught.

He said to combat corruption in Ghana, such a law should be amended to allow for the removal of the provision that ensures confidentiality.

Osafo-Maafo said this important change would make asset declarations more accessible to the public, increasing transparency and enhancing public trust in the government and officials.

However, Osafo-Maafo says cultural norms around inheritance are an obstacle to ensuring a fully transparent asset declaration system.

He noted that earlier attempts to implement such an asset declaration system had faced stiff opposition from traditional leaders and others who feared when their assets became public knowledge, it would put a target on their backs.

Osafo-Maafo, however, insists that a more transparent asset declaration system was necessary to improve Ghana’s governance system.

ASEPA sues Attorney General over asset declaration

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) earlier sued the Attorney General over Ghana's asset declaration regime.

The NGO wants all public officers to be made to resubmit their asset declarations to the Auditor General.

ASEPA is also kicking against the Public Office Holders Declaration of Asset and Liabilities Act, Act 550

Mahama promises to change Ghana's asset declaration laws

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has declared that his government would enforce Ghana's asset declaration laws if he is voted into power.

He argued that citizens cannot ensure the veracity of the declaration if it’s secret.

He, therefore, vowed to get the assets of public officials published.

