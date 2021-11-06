A form one student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School has been stabbed to death

Konongo - A student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) in the Ashanti region has met his untimely death following a scuffle with a colleague student.

The deceased, identified as Sam’uun Larhan has been stabbed to death.

He was a first-year student in the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

Konongo Senior High School entrance Photo credit: successafrica.info

Source: UGC

According to a report by 3news.com.gh, the prime suspect is believed to be in the second year.

The report indicated that he used a pair of scissors to stab the colleague in the rib.

The incident happened Friday evening, November 5, 2021.

The prime suspect has been arrested by the Konongo district police together with four other students to assist in the investigation.

The headmaster of the school, Ben Kwaku Baah, said the authorities of the school are ready to cooperate with the police to bring justice to the bereaved family.

“I want to assure the public that we shall give our maximum support to the police until investigations are completed so that we get justice for the family of the deceased”, headmaster of the school, told 3news.

More soon...

Source: Yen News