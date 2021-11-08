Madina MP: Francis-Xavier Sosu's case adjourned to November 16

The Kaneshie District Court in Accra has adjourned the case involving the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The case has been adjourned to November 16, 2021.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the prosecution told the court on Monday, November 8 that they had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin indicating that Sosu would not be appearing in court.

According to ASP Sylvestre Asare, Sosu is currently on parliamentary duties out of the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh