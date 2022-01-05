Demon Slayer's English cast: The voices behind the popular Japanese manga series

Demon Slayer is an animation movie where Demons are a widespread issue. However, despite the rampant spread of demons, Tanjiro lived a peaceful life with his family until the King of demons came and massacred his family, except his youngest sister converted into a demon. With over 150 million copies of the manga in circulation, fans are eager to know the Demon Slayer's English cast.

The Demon Slayer movie is about Tanjiro, who sets out to locate the King of Demons and recover his sister's humanity by joining the Demon Slayer corps. However, his sister's demonic nature is banned, and many are determined to murder her. Nevertheless, with his companions' help, Tanjiro will become stronger, conquer difficulties, and become an actual demon slayer.

Demon Slayer's English cast

Demon Slayer is a Japanese manga series streamed on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, and Funimation. However, an English dub was made by Aniplex of America and Bang Zoom! Entertainment.

Does Demon Slayer have an English cast? You can watch the English version on the Toonami programming block with Adult Swim. Ever since the English dub was released on the 13th of October, 2019, it has received a lot of views from different parts of the world. The cast members include:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

Who is Tanjiro's English voice actor? Tanjiro's English version was dubbed by Zach Aguilar, an LA-based voice actor popularly known for his vocal acrobat. He used his acting skills to imbue the character with an unflinching sense of idealism. He is also an outstanding pianist with ten years of experience, a martial artist, and a musician on the side.

Aguilar began acting at an early age, 17 years old, and his first notable role was voicing Genos in a movie titled Punch Man. Aguilar has since lent his voice to several anime series.

Steve Blum as Kyogai

Kyogai's English version was dubbed by Steve Blum, an American anime voice actor famous due to his distinctively deep voice. Over the years, he has acted in several popular movies such as Spike Spiegel from the anime series Cowboy Bebop, Wolverine from various Marvel projects, and Sub-Zero from the video game franchise Mortal Kombat.

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko's English version was dubbed by Abby Trott, an American voice actress and singer. She played the role of Tanjiro's younger sister perfectly. Furthermore, as a Demon Slayer character does not usually talk, she produced several auxiliary sounds, such as grunts and motions. Thus, Abby has helped make this character legendary and adored by many people.

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira's English version was dubbed by Bryce Papenbrook, an American veteran voice actor. He has always been the villain in most of his character displays in games, anime, and fantasy. One of his traits that made him a perfect representation of Inuosuke is that he is constantly antagonistic and violent, making him likeable to fans who always want action.

Dorothy Fahn as Kie Kamado

Dorothy Fahn dubbed Kie Kamado's English version. She is an American famous voice actress formerly known as Dorothy Melendrez, and she is married to famous actor Tom Fahn. In the anime series, Kie Kamado is the wife of Tanjuro Kamado and the mother of Tanjiro and his five siblings. Dorothy Fahn is no doubt the best voice artist displaying her motherly personality.

Ryan Bartley as Hanako Kamado

Hanako Kamado's English version was dubbed by Ryan Bartley, a Texas-born voice actress who devoted her life to the screen. She began acting when she was a little girl and has become one of the most sought-after voice actresses due to her melancholy voice. Her role as Hanako, the younger sister of Tanjiro, is no misstep, as she always likes to seek attention from him.

Jessica DiCicco as Shigeru Kamado

Shigeru Kamado's English version was dubbed by Jessica DiCicco, an American actress widely known for her famous role in Nickelodeon. Her soft and slow voice has been used in several animated television series and video games. Shigeru Kamado is the younger brother of Tanjiro, and actress Jessica DiCicco patterned the role flawlessly.

Michelle Ruff as Takeo Kamado

Michelle Ruff dubbed the English version of Takeo Kamado. Michelle is an American voice actress known for her work in anime and video games. She played her role well by showing extra care for her siblings. Besides, she is also known for voicing Rukia Kuchiki, Sinon/Shino Asada, and Yoko Littner.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka's English version was dubbed by Johnny Yong Bosch, an American actor, songwriter, musician, and martial artist. His role in the anime movie was to convey a stoic and unbothered expression, which he did perfectly. Johnny has also voiced Lelouch Lamperouge, Ichigo Kurosaki, and Izaya Orihara.

Brook Chalmers as Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji Urokodaki's English version is dubbed by Brook Chalmers, a Northern California actor. His role in the movie was as a master who pushes his students hard but cares for them sincerely.

Mela Lee as Usher Shirokami

Usher Shirokami's English version was dubbed by Mela Lee, an American voice actress popularly known for her role in Mortal Kombat. Interestingly, she has acted in different animated series, films, television shows, and video games for several years. In addition, she has voiced Rin Tohsaka, Rena Ryuugu, and Yuki Cross.

Kirk Thornton as Hand Demon

Kirk Thornton, an American voice actor, manager, and scriptwriter working mainly with English-language versions of Japanese anime shows, dubbed Hand's Demon English version. He reportedly has the most credits of any male voice actor and is second in total voice actor credits after Wendee Lee.

Zeno Robinson as Genya Shinazugawa

Genya Shinazugawa's English version was dubbed by Zeno Robinson, an American voice actor specialising mainly in the translation of Japanese anime. Zeno is also known for his role in Ben 10: Alien Force and Ben 10: Ultimate Alien.

Brianna Knickerbocker as Kanao Tsuyuri

Brianna Knickerbocker, an American voice actress who has provided numerous voices for English dubbed Japanese anime and video games dubbed Kanao Tsuyuri's English version. The actress is also affiliated with SDI Media, Studiopolis, Bang Zoom! Entertainment, VSI Los Angeles and NYAV Post.

Laura Post as Tamayo

Tamayo's English version was dubbed by Laura Post, an American voice actress and director known for her efforts in anime translated to English by Bang Zoom! Tamayo Demon Slayer killed several demons in the anime series with his unique skills.

Matthew Mercer as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Matthew Mercer, an American voice actor most known for working with Studiopolis, Viz Media, Bang Zoom! Entertainment, Funimation, and NYAV Post in cartoons, animations, and electronic games, dubbed Kagaya Ubuyashiki's English version.

Other cast members and the characters they dubbed include the following:

Abby Trott as Chuntaro

Robbie Daymond as Haganezuka'

Michael Johnston as Shoichi

Sean Chiplock as Demon in the Bog'

Xander Mobus as Yahaba's

Grace Lu as Teruko

Greg Chun dubbed Muzan Kibutsuji's

Brandon James Winckler as Kiyoshi

Kyle McCarley as Yushiro

Khoi Dao as Murata

Max Mittelman as Sabito's English version

Billy Kametz as Rui (Lower Five)

Allegra Clark as spider Demon (mother)

Kellen Goff as Spider Demon (father)

Ryan Bartley as Makomo of Demon Slayer

Kirk Thornton as Tanjuro Kamado

Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho

Bridget Hoffman as Kanae Kocho

Zeno Robinson as Genya Shinazugawa

Miyuki Sawashiro as Daki

Doug Erholtz as Kasugai Crow

Sarah Williams as Susamaru

Philece Sampler as Rokuta Kamado

Who voices Zenitsu English?

Aleks Le voiced Zenitsu in the English dub of the Demon Slayer anime. In addition, he specialises in anime dubbing and video games.

Apart from his role in Demon Slayer, he has lent his voice to other record-breaking anime series like Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Kazuya Kinoshita in Rent-A-Girlfriend, Hisui in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and Manjirō Sano in Tokyo Revengers.

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer season 2 Entertainment District arc premiered on the 5th of December, 2021, and it is every bit as fantastic as everyone predicted. The tale transitions from the sorrowful end of the Mugen train arc to a considerably more urban Tokyo environment. The arc has intense action moments brought to life by Demon Slayer English cast.

Demon Slayer at Jump Festa 2022

Due to the anime's popularity, it was unsurprising that the series got a Super Stage event at the Jump Festa 2022.

The event took place at Makuhari Messe Event Hall. Aso, it was streamed live on Jump Festa's official website and YouTube channel. Onstage were the following performers:

Natsuki Hanae

Akari Kito

Hiro Shimono

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Katsuyuki Konishi

No doubt, the Demon Slayer's English cast did an amazing job in the second season. Most of them are extraordinarily talented. It is also important to note that the series got a Super Stage event at the Jump Festa 2022.

