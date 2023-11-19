The University of Ghana Medical Centre has successfully conducted the first-ever Coronary Artery Bypass on a beating heart

The heart surgeries at the facility were done on two patients who were both over 65 years of age

The two patients are among six others who underwent complex cardiac surgical procedures at the centre

The University of Ghana Medical Centre's Heart Centre has successfully conducted the first-ever Coronary Artery Bypass on a beating heart in Ghana.

The two patients are among six others who underwent complex cardiac surgical procedures at the centre.

The heart surgeries at the facility were done on two patients. Source: Facebook/@University of Ghana Medical Centre LTD

Source: Facebook

The doctors who performed the surgery were Prof Enoch Akowuah, Dr Baffoe Gyan, Dr Gordon Offei-Larbi and Prof Andrew Owens.

One Dr, Ernest Ofosu Appiah, was part of the team responsible for anaesthesia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The patients were a 70-year-old retired teacher and a 67-year-old businesswoman.

First kidney transplant by Ghanaian team

A Ghanaian team at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital performed kidney transplants for the first time.

The team of doctors, anaesthetists, and nurses performed the procedures on July 4 and 5, 2023 and averted possibly fatal kidney failure for the patients.

Officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said this surgery was proof of the high expertise of the hospital's personnel.

Stellar talents at Korle Bu

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital already boasts Ghana's first-ever woman cardiothoracic surgeon.

YEN.com.gh reported that this surgeon, Dr Penelope Adinku, was the best candidate in cardiothoracic surgery in West Africa for the year 2022.

The management and staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital lauded Dr Adinku's achievements at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh