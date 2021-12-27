Omicron: COVID-19 on the rise as GHS records 6361 active cases

Coronavirus case count according to the Ghana Health Service has hit 6361 active cases in the country

According to the health service, the surge can be attributed to the December Christmas festivities

The Greater Accra Region seems to be leading with the most active cases despite measures put in place to stop the spread

The Ghana Health Service, GHS has expressed worry over the surge in coronavirus cases during the Christmas festivities.

According to the GHS, the country has started recording more cases of COVID-19 after an additional 1, 324 people were infected with the disease.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates that the active cases have shot up to 6, 361.

The latest increase in active cases comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council ordered the closure of beaches ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Despite the directive for beaches in the region not to operate during the festivities, the number of infected persons keeps on going up.

All beaches in the Greater Accra to remain closed

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has issued a directive that all beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who gave that directive said the move was among the measures put in place by the Regional Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.

Additionally, to allow for maximum safety during the Christmas and new year festivities all persons who do not wear nose masks will not be allowed to access any public transport be it trotro, taxi, or uber services in the Greater Accra Region

The directive from the greater Accra regional minister will take effect from Saturday, December 25, 2021.

No vaccination cards, no enjoyment this December

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has stated that vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December.

According to him, people without Covid -19 vaccination cards will not be allowed entry into the places they might have bought tickets for.

Okraku Mantey said the government has outlined requirements and guidelines to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the December festivities.

