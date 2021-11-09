The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December

Mark Okraku Mantey added that those without the cards would be denied entry

He added that the government has to put these checks in place to prevent and eventualities after the December festivities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has stated that the vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December.

According to him, people without Covid -19 vaccination will not be allowed entry into the places they might have bought tickets for.

In a report filed by StarrNews.com, Okraku Mantey said the government has outlined requirements and guidelines to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the December festivities.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey Photo credit: Mark Okraku Mantey

Source: Facebook

He said people who have not been vaccinated and do not have vaccination cards would not be allowed entries to social gatherings.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“Vaccination cards will be required to enter, you must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter”.

He also added that Children above the age of five would be required to wear a mask and would only be removed during eating and drinking.

The Deputy Tourism Minister explained said if government does not put some checks and balances in place, there is the likelihood of challenges after December.

GHS laments low turnout for vaccination exercise in Ghana

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, the Programmes Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

Dr. Achiano said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

Malta donates 135,000 pieces of vaccine doses to Ghana

In other news, the Government of Ghana has taken delivery of over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Malta government.

The donation by Malta is to show solidarity with countries in need of the vaccine, particularly the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, a special Air Malta direct flight to Accra Ghana brought in the donations.

Source: Yen