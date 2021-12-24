Patients who report to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to receive medical attention and possible surgery will not be able to do that anymore

Management of the hospital said they would not be able to conduct surgeries over the lack of essential supplies and water

Until the needed essential supplies and water are provided, surgeries at the Tamale Hospital would remain on hold

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Tamale Central Hospital has suspended all surgeries at its facility effective Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The hospital management said it would not be able to conduct surgeries over the lack of essential supplies and water in the hospital.

This information was sighted in a memo from the Specialist Surgeon to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Photo of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Photo credit: theghanareport.com

Source: UGC

“The decision has been necessitated by the shortage of essential supplies and water in the hospital”, the memo noted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The memo noted that patients who have been visiting the hospital have over the last three weeks been forced to buy almost all consumables needed for surgeries.

KATH emergency unit doctors test positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Baffuor Kofi Opoku, has revealed that all doctors at the accident and emergency unit have tested positive to the coronavirus.

According to Professor Opoku, it is possible for the unit to shut down due to this development.

He further revealed that for about three weeks in November, no patient was put on admission but the unit has started getting patients coming on admissions.

Prof Opoku said the worse of it all is that this surge in the coronavirus is seriously affecting the staff of Komfo Anokye since an infected doctor or nurse has to stay away for two weeks.

COVID vaccines are expiring in the Volta Region

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the rate at which vaccines are expiring in the Volta Region over the people's refusal to take the dose.

According to a report filed by myjoyonline.com, the GHS confirmed that large quantities of vaccines dispatched to the Volta region expired due to the hesitancy among the people.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation at the GHS, Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, said their refusal to get vaccinated would not help the country’s effort to limit the spread

Source: YEN.com.gh