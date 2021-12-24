The Greater Accra regional Minister ordered for the closure of all beaches in the Greater Accra region during the Christmas and New Year festivities

Henry Quartey also has announced that persons without nose masks should not be allowed on public transport

The directives form part of measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has issued a directive that all beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who gave that directive, said the move was among the measures put in place by the Regional Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.

Additionally, to allow for, maximum safety during the Christmas and new year festivities all persons who do not wear nose masks will not be allowed to access any public transport be it trotro, taxi or uber services in the Greater Accra Region.

This directive from the greater Accra regional minister will take effect from Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Drivers of public transport have, however, been given the mandate to instruct their passengers to mask up or risk being alighted.

He also urged leaders of religious organisations to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols at their premises.

He however called on Ghanaians to avoid public gatherings which are crowded, as they serve as fertile grounds for spreading the virus.

No vaccination cards, no enjoyment this December - Okraku Mantey

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has stated that vaccination cards will confirm access into event venues come December.

According to him, people without Covid -19 vaccination will not be allowed entry into the places they might have bought tickets for.

Okraku Mantey said the government has outlined requirements and guidelines to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the December festivities.

He said people who have not been vaccinated and do not have vaccination cards would not be allowed entries to social gatherings.

