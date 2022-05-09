The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has explained that the recent power outage in many parts of the country was temporary

The power transmitting company explained that the system was quickly resolved and power restored

The explanation by GRIDCo follows fears by a section of the Ghanaian public that dumsor had returned

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has said power outages in vast areas of the country on Saturday, May 7, 2022, were due to what it calls "system disturbance."

In a press statement, GRIDCo, the main power transmitting company, said faulty equipment on the Takoradi Extension-Winneba line caused the disturbance.

A street in Ghana during a power outage. Source: Facebook/@twenejonastv

Source: Facebook

GRIDCo explained in the statement issued on Sunday, May 8, 2022, said the disturbance caused all generating plants in Aboadze, Bui, and Kpong to shut down.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The power outages triggered many reactions on social media – particularly Facebook and Twitter – with many fearing dumsor, the popular name for a nationwide power rationing, has returned.

However, GRIDCo's statement suggested that the problem was temporary and has since been resolved.

"Restoration began immediately, and supply was restored to all bulk supply points by 23:29h.

"GRIDCo assures its valued stakeholders that it will continue to work towards the provision of a reliable power system for Ghana's socio-economic development," the statement assured.

Ghanaian CEO Builds Workers Fully-Furnished 30-Bed Hostel With Electricity and Water For Free; Photos Emerge

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seloart, Selorm Betepe, has provided employees of his company with a fully-furnished 30-bed workers hostel with electricity at no cost.

Aside from power, the yet-to-be commissioned residence has a water supply for the establishment's field workers and factory hands for free.

According to the Ghanaian business owner, the project is part of an effort to reduce the cost of transportation for workers.

Nana Akufo-Addo: My Critics Said I Was Too Short To Be President But God Shamed Them Twice

Meanwhile, Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has recounted the negative comments that greeted his bid to lead the country. He recalled that although critics said he was too short, God gave him victory.

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, USA, the president said after failing many times at the polls to lead the country, he involved God in his last attempt and won.

"It took three tries between 2008 and 2016 for me to get elected. By this time, the popular catchphrases of 'Akufo-Addo cannot be president', 'God does not want Akufo-Addo to be president', 'Akufo-Addo is short, and does not have the stature to be president'' on the lips of his critics, a report by Class News, quoted the president.

Source: YEN.com.gh