The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun refunding deductions made wrongly during the implementation of the E-Levy

The start of the refunds was announced by multiple text messages sent to affected people and shared on media platforms

The wrongful deductions had earlier been blamed on technical hitches that greeted the E-Levy implementation on May 1, 2022

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has started to refund unlawful deductions on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) during the first day of the implementation of the tax.

YEN.com.gh has sighted some text messages from the GRA to some people who were affected.

The GRA blamed the illegal deductions during the first few days of the E-Levy implementation on technical hitches. GRA’s Project Management Unit Head, Isaac Kobina Amoako, promised that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and the illegal deductions refunded.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to complain that although their mobile money transactions were below the GH¢100 threshold, the 1.5% deduction was made.

But on Friday, May 6, 2022, YEN.com.gh saw screenshots of text messages reportedly from GRA to the affected customers. The report by Asaase Radio indicates one of the text messages was received on Thursday.

