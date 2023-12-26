In 2023, a number of politicians, some of whom played a major role in Ghana's history, passed away in 2023. YEN.com.gh looks back at five of these figures Ghanaians said goodbye to.

1. ET Mensah

The former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, has died aged 77. He was popularly referred to as ET Mensah and was married with seven children.

The former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, E.T. Mensah

E.T. Mensah was serving as a member of the Council of State at the time of his passing. He died in South Africa on October 1, 2023, after battling an undisclosed illness.

E.T. Mensah was born on May 17, 1946, and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 till January 2017.

2. Theresa Kufuor

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009. Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years.

Theresa Kufuor was laid to rest on November 18, 2023. Source: Facebook/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The final funeral rites for Ghana's former First Lady were held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023.

A state funeral was held for the former First Lady on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

In her honour, a Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

3. Amma Busia

Amma Busia, the former first vice-chair of the New Patriotic Party, died at the age of 87.

She was the sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, who served as Ghana’s prime minister in the Second Republic.

Amma Busia with the NPP Loyal Ladies. Source: Facebook/NPP Loyal Ladies

Busia was also an NPP Council of Elders member before her passing. Her son, Dr Obeng Busia, confirmed the death to Asaase News.

She reportedly died peacefully at the Nyaho Medical Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

4. Sherry Ayittey

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Sherry Ayittey under the National Democratic Congress passed away this year.

Her family confirmed to the public that the Ghanaian politician and women's activist died on Saturday, July 22, but the cause of her demise was not disclosed.

In her time in politics, Ayittey served as the managing director of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation Distilleries. She also served on the Ghana Water and Sewerage Corporation boards, now the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Ghana Forestry Commission, and the Ghana Export Promotion Council.

5. Akoto Ampaw

Akoto Ampaw died on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a prolonged illness

The renowned lawyer died in the early hours of Friday, October 20, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He was a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

