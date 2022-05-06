President Nana Akufo-Addo has attributed the successes of presidential bids to the miracle power of God

He said although he met resistance and criticisms on his journey, God shamed his critics and detractors

The president made the remarks when he spoke at the Inaugural Africa Lecture held at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, USA

Nana Akufo-Addo has recounted the negative comments that greeted his bid to become president of Ghana, recalling that although critics said he was too short, God gave him victory.

Nana Akufo-Addo at a rally during the 2016 electioneering campaign. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, USA, the president said after failing many times at the polls to lead the country, he involved God in his last attempt and won.

"It took three tries between 2008 and 2016 for me to get elected. By this time, the popular catchphrases of 'Akufo-Addo cannot be president', 'God does not want Akufo-Addo to be president', 'Akufo-Addo is short, and does not have the stature to be president'' on the lips of his critics, a report by Class News, quoted the president.

Speaking as the first African leader at the Inaugural Africa Lecture held at the famous museum, the president said God did not fail him when he called on him.

"I committed that third election campaign to God, and indicated to the Ghanaian people that, 'The Battle is the Lord's'. By God's grace, I won a famous victory against an incumbent president by a gap of nearly a million votes, the largest margin of victory for two decades,"

He said God did not end his miracle in his life after winning the 2016 election, but "by the same grace, I won re-election in the December 2020 elections, and I am now in my second and last term as president."

President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that he decided to run for president because he had been dissatisfied with the condition of life of most Ghanaians.

"That is why I have struggled to get the opportunity to do something about it," he stressed.

I Am A Christian And Not Ashamed Of Expressing My Faith In Politics – Akufo-Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president said at the same event that his political calling has always been guided by his Christian faith. He explained that this belief inspires all his decisions for Ghana.

The president made the remarks when he addressed a gathering at the Inaugural Africa Lecture of the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC in the United States of America on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

"I indicated in my remarks that I am a Christian in politics who is unashamed of asserting my Christian faith as part of my political calling. It is this faith, and this belief in God's power to transform difficult situations into beacons of hope, that has animated my vision for moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid, and putting the country onto the road of self-reliance, sustained progress and prosperity," the president said in a post on Facebook.

