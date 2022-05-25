Some disasters are natural and cannot be avoided whiles some others such as fire can be completely avoided

People do not need to only invest heavily in technology such as alarm systems to keep their homes and loved ones safe from fire

There are some simple home solutions that everyone can employ to ensure that they keep themselves from worrying about a fire outbreak

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There are two disasters that are very common in Ghana - flooding and fires that gut homes, offices and marketplaces. While most people have little control over how to prevent flooding especially when they live in flood-prone areas, almost everyone can be able to keep their homes safe from fire.

A house on fire. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this article, YEN.com.gh explains some simple tips that everyone can take advantage of to keep their house and family safe from fire.

Make Sure Heated Appliances are Working Well

The number one cause of fire in homes is from heated appliances such as pressing irons and water heaters. It is important to make sure that they are working very well and without fault. This is because faulty heated appliances can trigger fire when ignored or left unchecked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pay Attention When Cooking

A lot of fires in Ghana are also caused by cooking accidents, especially from gas cylinders and gas stoves. Never leave your cooking unattended and try to keep distractions such as mobile phones and televisions away as much as possible.

If you have to leave the kitchen for any reason, make sure to turn off the stove or get someone to attend to the cooking until you get back.

Check Electrical Cords and Outlets

Be careful with cords. Do not overload an electrical outlet with too many appliances at a time as this can cause a fire. Also, if a cord is damaged, try and get it replaced as soon as possible.

Talking about disasters, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about how to keep one's home safe from flooding. Many people are restless when the rains start coming down because they know that there is a tendency for their homes to get flooded and their properties destroyed.

However, there are simple tips that serve as a guide on how people can keep their homes safe throughout the rainy season.

Source: YEN.com.gh