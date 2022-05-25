Real estate agents are very busy people because of the numerous calls they receive from people looking for property

As such, they have very little time to spend with one client so it is important to know what one wants before placing the call

A lot of people say agents are rude but the truth is that most of them have to deal with difficult clients who do not know what they want

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Being a real estate agent is probably one of the most hectic professions in Ghana. It involves dealing with stubborn clients and roaming all day under the sun looking for a property or sending people to view houses.

An agent is shocked at a text he received from a client. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As a result, they have a very low tolerance for indecisive property seekers. Here are a few ways to not stress out real estate agents should one need their services.

Don't Ask Obvious Questions

Real estate agents take the pain to go through a hectic process just to take list properties online and also give adequate information about the property. When one calls, they should not be asking obvious questions like the price of the property or the location when it is explicitly written.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Don't Leave Vague Messages

As stated earlier, agents do not have a lot of time. When messaging them, do not leave vague texts such as "I am interested" or "tell me more". One must give adequate details of their enquiry for the agents to be able to help them.

Don't Disdain Agency Registration and Viewing Fees

Don't start talking down on or showing contempt for agency registration and viewing fees. These are things that agents take very seriously. If you want to receive any help from agents, then prepare to pay such fees.

In the same vein, agents are not the only ones who deal with stubborn property seekers. Landlords also have to contend with stubborn tenants. In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how landlords can deal with difficult tenants.

In Ghana, people pay 1 or 2 years' rent advance for apartments. That is a long time for landlords to get stuck with someone who will cause stress and take away their peace of mind.

Source: YEN.com.gh