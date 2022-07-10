There are wealthy pastors in Africa like Pastor Chris and Prophet Uebert Angel who live in luxurious mansions across the continent

These men of God in Africa testify that their wealth and prosperity are the results of the goodness of God in their lives

Many people have the notion that serving God does not make one wealthy, but the mansions of Pastor Chris and others say otherwise

Africa is arguably the continent with the most Christians. As a religious people, several Africans believe that the quickest way to reach God is through a powerful man of God. In this article, YEN.com.gh brings to light the gorgeous mansions of some of Africa's most popular pastors.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's House

Pastor Chris' house in Lagos State. Photo credit: Naijauto. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Nigeria is one of Africa's most popular pastors. He heads a network of churches worldwide, popularly called Christ Embassy. According to popular reports, he is estimated to have a net worth of about $50 million.

The White House, a four-story structure owned by Pastor Chris, is his modest residence in Oregun, Lagos State. The home has a sizable garage and a sports complex. The house is valued at more than $360,000.

Prophet Uebert Angel Gifts His Son a Mansion

Prophet Uebert Angel gives his son a house as a birthday present. Photo credit: Insidegisblog. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Sensational Zimbabwean preacher, Prophet Uebert Angel, is popular for his accurate prophetic words and display of wealth. He gifted his son, Uebert Angel Jnr. a mansion worth about $300,000 in a private residential area in Johannesburg, South Africa

The mansion was a birthday gift to his son for turning 16 years of age.

Reverend Obofuor's Mansion

The controversial Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Obofuor, took to social media to flaunt his newly acquired mansion in Ghana's plush residential neighbourhood, Trassaco Valley. The property is estimated to be about $3 million.

Watch a video of the house below.

