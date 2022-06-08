There are a number of African presidents who have built or bought lavish mansions for themselves and their families

Many past presidents have been known to amass tremendous wealth over the course of their tenure in office

Whiles many of them live in luxurious homes, the people in their country struggle to afford decent accommodation

Many African presidents and politicians are some of the wealthiest people. This is evident in the big mansions that they live in all around the world. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows the houses of some former presidents.

Yahya Jammeh's Mansion in Maryland, USA

The former head of state of Gambia ruled the country from 1994 to 2017. He amassed a lot of wealth and built luxury homes for himself both in his country and elsewhere. His nine-bedroom villa in Maryland, USA is valued at $3.5 million.

It was recently seized by the US government on the grounds of corruption and fraud allegations against the Gambian former president.

Muammar Gaddafi's Mansion

Muammar Gaddafi was the former Libyan leader who was known to call for the amalgamation of all the sovereign African states. He was assassinated in October 2011 after his convoy was attacked by NATO aircraft.

He owned a home in the UK which was bought by his son for $15 million in one of London's wealthiest neighbourhoods. The eight-bedroom house has a swimming pool, a sauna and a jacuzzi.

Robert Mugabe's Mansion

The former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, ruled the nation for a combined 37 years. After leaving office, he retired to his famous 'Blue Roof' mansion as it is popularly called until his death in 2019.

The property sits on 44 acres of land and is purported to be three times bigger than Zimbabwe's State House.

