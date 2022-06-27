The office buildings in Ghana beautify the country's landscape and skyline with their unique designs

These office buildings are big international corporations that contribute to the country's GDP and offer employment to hundreds

These unique architectural buildings are located all over the country and serve as famous landmarks for people seeking directions

Ghana is home to many international and local businesses that contribute to the country's economy. These businesses have office buildings that have beautiful architecture and are a sight to behold. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

One Airport Square

One Airport Square building. Photo credit: ArchDaily. Source: UGC

The One Aiport Square in Accra is the first green commercial building in the country, which was given as a pure example of ecological beauty.

The building was inspired by patterns found on the bark of palm trees. It was built with concrete, yet it naturally blends in with its environment. In addition, it was constructed so that it allows sunlight and natural air to permeate every nook and cranny.

Ecobank Head Office

Ecobank Head Office building. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons. Source: UGC

The Ecobank Head Office building in Accra is an ultramodern structure with two towers sitting on a podium and two levels underground covering over 27,000 square meters of area. The first tower is a 14-floor block of corporate offices, board rooms, meeting room, executive dining area and a rooftop executive cocktail lounge.

Another angle of the Ecobank Headquarters building. Photo credit: Khophi. Source: UGC

The second tower is a five-floor block with a 2-level banking hall facility, an ultramodern auditorium, a coffee lounge, a staffed clubhouse and two canteens. There is also a vast ATM arena for personal banking transactions.

SSNIT Emporium

SSNIT Emporium. Source: UGC

The SSNIT Emporium is a modern, commercial space located at the Airport City, Accra, Ghana, with about 15,000 square meters of space. It is made up of the main building and a tower. It is purported to become the largest provider of commercial office space in Accra.

The World Bank Building

World Bank Building. Photo credit: EDGE Buildings. Source: UGC

The World Bank building in Ghana is known for being eco-friendly. The building features green roofing, use of local materials, energy-saving construction, rain harvesting technology and the provision for natural lighting.

