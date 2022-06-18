Landlords get weary when their properties are not selling fast and many count on luck to get a buyer quickly

There is no definite way to determine how long properties should stay on the market but there are some factors that can speed up the buying process

The earlier property owners know what these factors are, the quicker they can sell off their houses and make good money on them

A successful house sale depends on a number of factors, the most crucial of which is finding the right buyer at the right time. Property owners can try to figure out why their home sales aren't moving forward as quickly as they would want.

A landlord shows an empty wallet. Photo credit: Getty Image. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

They may not have influence over a lot of the reasons but there are a few little changes that can sometimes be the difference between a property not selling and a completed transaction. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them below.

The Property is too Expensive

The most important factor in determining whether a home sells quickly or not is the price. If one is wondering why their home isn’t selling, the first thing they need to ask is if their home is priced too high.

Lack of Proper Home Maintenance

One of the quickest ways to scare away potential buyers is to leave the house in a poor condition without property maintenance. Stains, leaky roofs and cracks are some issues among others that should be addressed promptly if landlords want to sell their homes fast.

Not Marketing the Property using the Right Channels

Technology has made everything easier and simpler. Nowadays, people search for property via online property portals. It is important for property owners to market their homes on these platforms to reach thousands of people all at once.

Gone are the days when people walked from door to door searching for a place to rent or buy.

The House has Bad Pictures

The most important aspect of advertising houses online is for people to see how appealing the house is through pictures that show both the interior and outside of the house. At least the most important aspects of the house must be captured such as bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom.

Source: YEN.com.gh