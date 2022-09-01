Several celebrities move away from where they started as a sign that they have been blessed with fame and wealth

East Legon is a highly sought-after residential neighbourhood for them in Ghana because of its high-end utilities and self-sustaining nature

Many celebrities owe themselves a high level of comfort after toiling so hard to become wealthy enough to leave less desirable neighbourhoods

Many Ghanaian celebrities live in the plush residential community of East Legon to escape the unnecessary stress associated with noise pollution, theft, traffic and irregular power supply. Also, celebrities desire to reside in opulent places like East Legon to stay connected with one another. Check out some Ghanaian celebrities mentioned by YEN.com.gh who stay at East Legon.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale's East Legon house. Photo credit: AfiaGhana.com

Shatta Wale, the top dancehall king in Ghana, was seen checking out his stunning $550,000 property, which Zylofon media gave to him. According to rumours, the mansion is a requirement of his record label agreement with Zylofon Media.

The four-bedroom property in the upscale East Legon neighbourhood features a home theatre, a roof terrace, a wine room, and a number of other amenities. Shatta Wale gave his Facebook followers a virtual tour of his house, including the rooftop, bedroom, swimming pool, and bathroom.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah, a veteran actress from Ghana, got people talking about her purchase of a spectacular property in Trasacco Valley, one of the priciest residential areas in the East Legon enclave.

A video released by Cutie_Juls was spotted by Yen.com.gh, which showed the house's interior crammed with luxurious amenities. Watch the video below.

The home includes a sizable yard, a pool, a theatre room below ground, and other leisure amenities.

Sammy Kuffuor

One of the many famous people who live in East Legon is the former Black Stars and Bayern Munich FC defender Sammy Kuffuor, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2001. Sammy Kuffour posted a video showcasing his East Legon home.

He was seen in the video playing football inside his home. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legendary Bayern Munich player produced the video urging supporters to remain at home. Watch the video below.

Tracey Boakye Drops Exclusive Footage of East Legon Mansion

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Tracey Boakye showed videos of her East Legon mansion. The successful businesswoman and actress released exclusive videos of her opulent East Legon mansion.

The video provides a tour of her home, including the pool area, bedroom, living room, closet, and even her kid's room. Many people raved over how luxurious Tracey Boakye's property appeared in the video.

