It is almost impossible to get a house either for sale or rent in Ghana without the help of real estate agents

They know where available apartments are located and have a good working relationship with property owners

Agents can also help property seekers make informed decisions about ideal places where they can rent a property without the stress

Real estate agents in Ghana are the "middlemen" between landlords and those looking for a place to stay. Unfortunately, many dubious people pose as real estate agents to scam unsuspecting property seekers of their hard-earned cash.

What to Look Out for When Hiring Real Estate Agents in Ghana

In this article, YEN.com.gh outlines what people should look out for before engaging the services of an estate agent.

Find Out Their Track Record

One way to tell whether someone is a qualified real estate agent and not an imposter is that they have a verifiable track record of helping many people find a place to stay.

Finding professional background information on the person you are dealing with can be tricky since real estate agents in Ghana are not yet regulated and, as a result, are not licensed. So first, check online to find what previous clients have said concerning the agent.

Pay Only When Agents Help You Secure a Place

Insist on paying their 10% commission only after they have helped you to get a place. Make sure they put it in writing before setting off to see the property. If the agent insists on payment even before getting a place for you, it is a red flag, and one must desist from working with such an agent.

Take a Look at the Property Before Making a Decision

Agents usually have pictures to send to prospective clients when they enquire about properties. It may be convenient to stay at home and swipe through the pictures, but people should visit the property to see the actual state of the place.

If the agent is unwilling to send one for property viewing just because they have sent pictures, then it is an indication that one should have no business with the agent.

