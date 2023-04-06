A Ghanaian man posted a video showing how a thief attempted to break into his neighbour's house at midnight

The man who recorded the video steadily captured the thief on camera for five minutes as the burglar tried every means possible to gain access to the house

Several Ghanaians found the video hilarious and advised the man to have taken actions that would have led to the arrest of the thief

A Ghanaian man, Fiifi Ayisi, caused an online stir when he posted a five-minute video on social media that showed a young man attempting to break into his neighbour's house at midnight.

A man records a thief trying to break into someone's house. Photo credit: @fiifiayisi and Morsa Images

He posted the video and added the caption: "This thief jumped into my neighbour's house and did not know he was being recorded."

According to Fiifi, the thief came into the neighbourhood at midnight and attempted to break into his neighbour's house, not realising that he was being recorded.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of the thief caught on camera

Many Ghanaians found the video amusing and wondered why Fiifi did not try to apprehend the thief. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Yaayira Bae said:

This thief get swag papa. 50 cent in the building

user3144377695991 commented:

I wanted to throw a stone on the roof and see if he would runthen I realised it was a video that I was watching oo

JACK BAUER remarked:

You should have called the police before recording

Sairaps_gh added:

He was contemplating whether to go ahead with the robbery or not

4 simple home solutions that can protect your home from robbers

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about four simple ways to protect one's home from robbers. People do not need to spend much to keep burglars away from their houses and family. There are quick fixes people may employ to keep their homes secure. When relocating to a new apartment, replacing your locks is crucial. This is due to the possibility that former occupants may still have a spare key to the home.

