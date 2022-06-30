Female celebrities in Ghana such as Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, and others have graced the screens of Ghanaians with their wonderful craft

As a result, they have acquired wealth which gives them the opportunity to buy or build stunning mansions

Videos of their mansions give readers a sneak peek at where their favourite female celebrities live

Ghana has produced many wonderful female celebrities who are doing very well for themselves. These celebrities have taken to social media to display their impressive homes for all to see. YEN.com.gh shows them below.

A Ghanaian celebrity, Nana Ama McBrown, steps out of her home in style. Photo credit: iamamamcbrown. Source: Instagram

Delay

Controversial television host, Deloris Frimpong Frimpong Manso, popularly referred to as Delay, is widely known for interviewing popular Ghanaian celebrities on her show, The Delay Show, and asking them very intimate and difficult questions.

She posted a video of her beautiful house on Instagram and captioned it:

@okyeamekwame came to pound my fufu Sunday Special

Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye is a Ghanaian actress and business mogul. She dropped exclusive videos of her plush East Legon mansion and netizens can't get enough of it. The video shows a tour of her house from the pool area, to the bedroom, the living room, closet, and even her daughter's room.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian legend in the movie industry who has dazzled netizens with her impressive acting skills over the years. She is also a television host as well as the host of a cooking show called McBrown's Kitchen.

Nana Ama McBrown has given her fans a taste of her luxury life after she made a video of herself showing her mansion. The actress was stepping out when she posted the video on her Instagram handle with the caption:

WE ALL ACT LIKE ALL IS WELL IN LIFE BUT TRULY NOT ALL IS WELL

True/False or Yes/No

