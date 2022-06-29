A beautiful Ghanaian couple has set social media ablaze with their expression of romance in a charming video

The video has since gone viral. It had many hilariously jealous and others drooling over the adorable pair

The lady and her boyfriend showed affection for each other and celebrated their union with affirmation messages and lovely vacation trips

A video of a romantic couple has got netizens talking. Folks witnessed a lady and her boyfriend show each other affection in abundance as they celebrated their union.

The pretty young woman shared a compilation video of beautiful memories she and her lover had. She shared the video wishing him a happy birthday.

Photo: Beautiful Ghanaian Couple having a good time

Source: UGC

In the video, they made jealousy-inducing romantic gestures and could not take their hands off each other.

The duad took trips to South Africa and other beautiful places for vacation. Girl almighty in a portion of the footage said they had dated before in high school. It seems the band got back together after a short break.

She celebrated Jacob, her boyfriend's birthday in style. She had a lot of nice things to say about Jacob. Peeps who saw the footage could not help but be jealous of their beautiful love affair and wished the same for themselves. Some noted that money makes love sweet.

Social Media Reacts To Video Of Romantic Couple

AYEDUASE PULISIC wrote:

Love is really a beautiful thing but no way I record my self kissing someone

NANAKWAMEADUBE1 made a funny comment saying:

Some us eerh.... ibi missionary works and philanthrophy we for channel our strength and attention towards. Not everything is for everyone. If we had know this earlier,we'd be competing Paul and Peter in the Bible

ifeoluwa_rach wanted the same for herself as she said:

God am I a piece of wood

AbernarhS also wrote

Love is sweet , but when money is added it becomes sweeter ….. travel around the world together , have fun , go on dates . not everyday I love you come home ( BORING)

In other news, dollar notes were 'rained' on singer Hajia 4Reall at her birthday party when she took to the dancefloor with Mr Nii Armah.

The CEO of Quick Holdings, allegedly the partner of the singer, danced with her as Camidoh gave a live performance of his 'Sugarcane' song.

Hajia 4Reall marked her 30th birthday in grand style by organizing an extravagant birthday party at the Deicon Events Centre.

