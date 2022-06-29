Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Tracey Boakye, has dropped exclusive videos of her plush East LegonMansion

The video shows a tour of her house from the pool area, to the bedroom, the living room, closet, and even her daughter's room

The video has gotten many gushing over how extravagant Tracey Boakye's mansion looks, with many wishing they were her

Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Tracey Boakye, has released exclusive video footage of her plush East Legon mansion.

She released the video showing viewers a tour of her expensive and well-built mansion on her official YouTube channel, Tracey Boakye TV.

The video showed all corners of the East Legon Landlady's expensive humble abode. The video starts off with a bird's eye view of the mansion and then it moves to the pool area which has Tracey Boakye's daughter, Akua Nhyira's toys as well as swimming gear and swim rings.

Tracey Boakye shows off her luxury living room which has gold splashed across the various furniture. The curtains hanged gracefully from the ceiling and dropped to the floor.

Akua Nhyira's room was nothing but beautiful. She had a bank bed that has a curved ladder connecting the top bed and the bottom bed.

Expensive perfumes and bags owned by the 31-year-old young landlady at East Legon were put on display.

The video comes at a time when discussions are centred on Jackie Appiah's plush mansion at Trassaco.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jackie Appiah's mansion came into the limelight after Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, released a Snapchat video taking a tour around the house, and stirred loads of reactions on social media.

Also, a detailed view of Jackie Appiah's mansion was released by the official videographer, Von Kwame Kyere, and this got people comparing the mansion to other mansions of other celebrities in the country.

Some reactions on social media

Tabiri Simon said:

you do all my big sister wow money be money

sarah amankwah said:

Hisonlychick forever ❤️❤️❤️ we love you sweetheart

Dasar Emmanuel cmmented:

Interested u are really blessed at your age dear. Much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nhyira Moran commented saying:

Very beautiful

#Rhen Kobby said:

All be pressure oo God has blessed you all no need to showcase

Popular Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has opened her closet to the world to show how many designer shoes and bags she has.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye is standing in front of the closet and dancing with plenty of dollars and cedis notes in her hands. She stood in a way that gives a clear view of how many shoes and bags she owned.

After singing, Tracey then started spilling the notes onto the ground in a way to show that she is the rich woman she professes to be.

