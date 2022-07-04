The National Health Insurance has announced that it will to pay hospitals more for medicines

This follows a 30% increase in tariffs that came into effect from July 1, 2022, according to a statement from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

The NHIS says the upward review is part of plans to expand the coverage of health services to all Ghanaians

L-R: National Health Insurance card and nurses at a hospital. Source: UGC/@nhisgh, Getty Images

The Scheme said in a statement dated July 4, 2022, that the upward review was part of the government’s efforts to expand the coverage of health services to all residents in Ghana.

“In accordance with the National Health Insurance Act 852, (Act 2012), the reviewed tariffs signed by the NHIA’s Chief Executive, Dr. Okoe-Boye became operational on July 1, 2022,” the statement from the NHIS Corporate Affairs Directorate said.

The NHIS explained the increases in the service fee and medicines were done in consultation with the NHIA service providers and other critical stakeholders in the health sector.

“Per the mandate of the NHIA, the reviews are done periodically, following a very rigorous scientific process,” the statement said.

Explaining how the 30% tariff review was adopted, the statement said a national survey of the 546 medicine prices was done using the methodology of the World Health Organization and Health Action International (HAI).

“Pricing data was collected from manufacturers, wholesale distributors, private pharmacies, government, mission, and private health facilities located in all the sixteen (16) regions in the country. The output of the Framework Contract Agreement of the Ministry of Health was also factored into the pricing of the formulations within the contract arrangement,” it said.

It said the prices provided are those agreed upon by the NHIA and stakeholders as the reimbursable price for medicines supplied under the scheme and show a 30% increment of the data collected.

Also, the new tariffs to service providers is expected to minimse the charging of unapproved fees charged to NHIS cardholders at health facilities. The move is also to decrease public confidence in the Scheme, the statement added.

NHIS reviews costs upward from July 1, 2022. Source: UGC/NHIS

NHIS reviews costs upward from July 1, 2022 (2). Source: UGC/NHIS

