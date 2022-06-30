The individual donations by churches towards the National Cathedral project have been made public

The list shows at least 45 churches have contributed various sums of money to help erect the edifice

A total of over GH¢2 million have been obtained from the donations from some of the big churches in Ghana

The separate contributions by various churches in Ghana towards the construction of the National Cathedral hit the internet on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper released the list and showed at least 45 Charismatic and Orthodox churches have contributed towards the project.

The Church of Pentecost – but the church and the headquarters – have donated the highest of GH¢700,000 to support the construction of the edifice that has become controversial.

The Action Chapel International, Perez Chapel International and the Presbyterian Church are among the big donors to the project.

The list of donations shows a grand total of GH¢2,207, 401.30 has been accrued as the contribution to build the cathedral.

The project has become controversial the last couple of weeks over allegations of financial irregularities and inflated costs of projects.

Minority MPs have also accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of dipping his hands into state funds to build the project without Parliament's approval.

Ghana's National Cathedral designed by famous Ghanaian Architect, David Adjaye

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous report that the National Cathedral has been the talk of the town for a long time. Many have called for the funds to be put to better use than building an edifice that only benefits the practitioners of a particular faith and maligns others.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Adjaye Associates received a whopping sum upwards of about 32,070,103 Ghana cedis as consultation fees and other services related to the construction of the national cathedral.

The concept of the National Cathedral that Adjaye Associates have in mind is that the building will be on 14 acres of newly landscaped gardens adjacent to Osu Cemetery.

They state on their website that:

It will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop and multi-use spaces. It will also be home to Africa’s first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

Many netizens have taken to social media to react upon hearing news of the construction of a national cathedral.

IMANI Africa Presents 10 Challenges With Controversial Project

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has listed ten challenges with the National Cathedral project in a recent analysis.

The policy brief by the think tank on the controversial project stays away from fundamental questions of politics and morality.

“It does not, for instance, deliberate on the philosophical appropriateness of state funding for single-faith ventures,” IMANI said in the policy brief published on June 26, 2022.

