Family of the late former president of Ghana John Evans Atta Mills is furious that an NGO it does not recognise is managing the grave of the former statesman

The younger brother of the late president has alleged that the body has been moved to an unknown location without the family's knowledge

The family has said it was wrong for the government to allow the NGO run by Koku Anyidoho, a former aide to the late president, to manage the grave as it was an insult to the family and the state

The family of Ghana’s late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, is furious with the government for allowing an NGO headed by Koku Anyidoho to allegedly move his body.

The younger brother of the late former president, Samuel Atta Mills, said it was wrong for the Atta Mills Institute run by Mr. Anyidoho, the late president’s former aide, to manage the grave.

He said the family does not recognise the Atta Mills Institute.

“It is not proper to allow the NGO to make changes to the grave without recourse to the family,” he was angry.

He accused the NGO of breaking the grave of former president Atta Mills with the help of the Coastal Development Authority at Asomdwe Park, where the late head of state has been buried.

“Why would you go and touch somebody’s grave without informing the family…Who has the body now? That is the question I want to ask Ghanaians,” he quizzed.

The family has since appealed to the government to stop Koku Anyidoho from desecrating the resting place of the former statesman.

“This is an insult to the family, this is an insult to we the Akans, this is an insult to the nation. Why don’t we send another NGO to go and run Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum…the government has to provide the body of President John Evans Atta Mills, we want to find out where the body is…who in this government is authorising this nonsense?” he questioned.

Mr. Anyidoho has been at loggerheads with the late president's family for many years over claims they are behind the late president's death.

Atta Mills’ 10th anniversary

President John Atta Mills’ first term which started in 2009 was truncated after he died in 2012 from throat cancer.

Atta Mills died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on July 24, at the age of 68.

His vice at the time, John Dramani Mahama, was sworn in as his replacement in a ceremony during a solemn ceremony.

As part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of his death the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage has outlined activities.

A statement will be made on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 21, 2022, followed by a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu; Muslim prayers on July 22, 2022.

To commemorate Mills’ love for hockey, a tournament will be held on July 23, 2022.

Then on July 24, 2022, a wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service would be held at 1 p.m. at the Asomdwee Park near the Black Star Square in Accra.

The memorial activities would be climaxed with a lecture on July 26, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

