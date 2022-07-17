Former President John Mahama has joined his party to condemn the alleged plan by the EC to compile a new electoral roll using the Ghana Card

Speaking at a workshop organised by the NDC Minority in Parliament, the former president said the move is part of a deliberate attempt by the EC to make voting difficult for citizens

He alleged further that the EC is being subjugated and dominated by the current administration for parochial interests

Former President John Mahama has said the alleged plan by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile new voters register with only the Ghana Card as identification will disenfranchise a section of the voting public.

Former president John Mahama addressed the gathering of Minority MPs and NDC members at the workshop on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

The former president, seeking to return to the Presidency in 2024, said the EC was deliberately making it difficult for citizens to participate in elections.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a Minority Caucus workshop in the Volta Region on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the current administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo was controlling many state institutions, including the EC.

“The style of this administration has been to subjugate and dominate [state] institutions for parochial and partisan gain. These institutions have thus become pliant tools for the furtherance of the political ends of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo.

“One such institution is the Electoral Commission, which instead of making it easy for our citizens to take part in elections, rather takes delight in making it difficult,” he said.

He said the EC appears determined to ensure the disenfranchisement of sections of our population at all costs “through a misguided insistence on the use of the Ghana Card as the only source of identification for a voter card.”

“How do you do this, knowing that the Ghana Card is not available to everyone who should have one?” he quizzed.

The EC has, however, not confirmed or denied the claim that it intends to compile new voters register in an election year using only the Ghana Card as ID.

Minority Warns EC Against Alleged Plans To Compile New Electoral Roll In 2024

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Minority Members of Parliament had asked the EC to shelve alleged plans to compile new voters register using only the Ghana Card.

At a press conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, told the press that the alleged intention by the EC was suspicious and constituted a waste of state funds.

“The EC is desperately planning to discard the 2020 voters register and replace it with a new voter register, which will cause taxpayers and the people of Ghana $80 million thereabout,” he told the media.

