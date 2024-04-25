Politician and activist Kwame A Plus lamented about the negative effect of the prevalent power crisis on marriage and couples' bedroom activities

He based his argument on an old video of Kenyan MP Babu Iwino, who made an argument in parliament about dumsor and the rising cost of electricity on marriages

The Facebook post sparked debate among Ghanaians

Politician and entertainment pundit A Plus claimed that the intermittent power supply known as dumsor is affecting marriages negatively.

A Plus speaks on the effect of dumsor on marriages

Taking to his official Facebook account, A Plus shared a video of Kenyan MP Babu Iwino, who made an argument in the Keyan parliament that the unstable power supply in Kenya was affecting marriages because couples could not see each other's parts during bedroom sessions.

Mr Iwino also highlighted the rising cost of electricity in Kenya, adding that it was also causing marriages to fail and, in his own words, not making it sweet and successful.

The Kenyan MP, in the same video, also argued that when the cost of electricity is high, it makes people depressed, thus resulting in failure to deliver to their highest potential in the bedroom.

“It's breaking marriages.” the Kenyan MP stressed.

In light of the current public outrage and discussions surrounding the prevalent rate of dumsor in Ghana, A Plus emphasised how the menace was negatively affecting marriages by basing his argument on the video.

A Plus reinforced Mr Iwino's argument by saying:

“Please loud am well well. How can marriages survive in dumsor when people are not seeing what they are eating?” A Plus' caption read.

Below is a Fecebook post by Kwame A plus regarding the effect of dumsor on marriages.

Reactions to A Plus claims that dumsor is affecting marriages negatively

Below are the reactions to the post by A Plus regarding dumsor affecting the bedroom moments of couples:

Nigel Gh Nigel GH said:

. Man of statistics

Aplusba Kwaku Essilifie said:

Eii my people

Source: YEN.com.gh