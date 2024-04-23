The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has blamed a rainstorm that hit Accra for the power outage across the region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the power outage that hit Greater Accra was caused by the heavy rainstorm that hit the region on Tuesday, April 23.

In a statement released, the ECG noted that the rainstorm had caused a disruption within the distribution network, leading to several power outages across the region.

It assured customers that its engineers were working assiduously to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

The ECG further entreated customers who had been affected by the outage to contact the utility provider either by calling the ECG call centre at 0302611611, reporting the issue to the nearest ECG office, or reaching out to the company on social media via @ECGghOfficial.

ECG apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

GRIDCO reports ECG to the Energy Minister

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reported the Electricity Company of Ghana to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for refusing to produce a load-shedding timetable for customers.

This comes amid an erratic power supply across the ECG’s operational zones caused by faulty transformers and other technical issues.

Despite loud calls to produce a load-shedding timetable, the ECG has refused, claiming that the situation is temporary and is being addressed.

In a letter issued by GRIDCo to the Energy Minister on March 28, the Company complained of the ECG's blatant refusal to adhere to the load-shedding management instructions issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).

According to GRIDCo, ECG’s refusal has threatened the stability of the power grid, causing situations where system frequency in some areas has dropped.

GRIDCo notes that ECG's non-compliance has significantly contributed to customers' avoidable power outages and system collapse in some areas.

The Company also accused the ECG of shirking its responsibility in the ongoing power outages and system collapses.

Energy Minister denies dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has denied that Dumsor has returned.

This is despite several power outages affecting businesses and households in areas within the ECG’s operational zone.

In the wake of these outages, civil society organisations, the Minority, and the general public have called on the ECG to produce a load-shedding timetable to help citizens plan their lives around the power outages.

However, the ECG has blatantly refused to do so.

Source: YEN.com.gh