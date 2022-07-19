Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has spoken after he was heckled by a mob in Suame, his constituency

The MP for the area was pelted with sachet water and booed by the artisans and spare parts dealers in the Ashanti Region town over their deplorable roads

However, the Majority Leader has said he was attacked because he was the face of the government, he was taking the anger directed at the government

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has said he understands why artisans in Suame attacked him and his entourage on Monday during a brief tour of the area.

Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.

Source: Facebook

Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, who is also MP for Suame in the Ashanti Region, was booed and pelted with sachet water by angry artisans and spare parts dealers mainly over dusty roads.

Before the MP's visit on Monday, July 19, 2022, the artisans had complained that after the road was prepared for tarring, the government had neglected the project, causing constant plumes of dust that threaten their health and their wares.

Viral videos show scores of artisans booing at the MP and his entourage as they walked through the town. Some reports say the police personnel escorting them prevented a possible physical attack.

But speaking to the media after the incident, the MP and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said he understands the people.

“I am the face of government so if they are really angry that it’s been a while since the scrapping of the surface and dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person so I am not worried,” he said.

Reports say the Ashanti Region police chief, COP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, helped his men to calm the angry mob who were trailing the MP and his entourage.

