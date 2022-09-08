Prophetic Hill Chapel founder Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II about nine months ago

A video has popped up showing Gaisie predicting doom for the British monarch wile asking for prayers for her

The video has sparked reactions on social media with many discounting his prediction as no prophecy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a video circulating online suggests.

The video, which has been sighted on Facebook, shows Nigel ministering to his congregation during the 31st Night service in 2021.

Just as he does every other year, Nigel Gaisie went on to make some predictions about things and personalities he said had been revealed to him prophetically.

Nigel Giasie predicted Queen Elizabeth's death @theroyalfamily, @prophet_nigel_gaisie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigel Gaisie predicts Queen Elizabeth's death

One of the names he mentioned on the night was that of Queen Elizabeth. He indicated that he had received a not-so-good revelation about the Queen, which would end in mourning for England. He thus asked for prayers for her.

"Let's pray for the monarch of England. The Lord carried my spirit, and I got to Buckingham Palace. I saw that there were a lot of flowers and I saw that great England was crying. Let's pray for the Queen," he said.

Watch the video below:

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy on Queen Elizabeth fulfilled?

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy seems to have been fulfilled nine months after as Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

According to an official statement from the British Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth passed on peacefully at Balmoral.

Just as Nigel Gaisie predicted, her death has thrown England and the world into a state of mourning.

Nigel Gaisie's video predicting Queen Elizabeth's death causes stir

While Nigel Gaisie may be flexing with the knowledge that his prediction had come, a number of social media users have downplayed its significance. For many of them, predicting the death of a 96-year-old was no prophecy.

Below are some reactions:

Julie Oye Douglas said:

"The Queen was 96 years old so why do we need to pray for her?she has done what God wanted her to do on this earth, atrooooo nkoaaaaaaa."

Moriss Osei Prempeh-Perez said:

"How surprising is it for someone to predict the death of a 90 years granny. Why didn't he predict the date and time of her demise."

Senyeabor Rapito CJ said:

"But he couldn't see the return of Aisha Huang. Africa and Ghanaians wise up..... JJ Rawlings said magic."

Maino Da Coolkid said:

"How can you predict the death of someone living on borrowed life and call it prophecy? He should have been precise by telling us the date and time."

Powerful voodoo man predicted exact death date of Queen Elizabeth 1 year ago

A voodoo practitioner predicted the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch.

In a tweet shared on August 24, 2021, @orunmilavd, whose account bio indicates he is a voodooist, predicted that the British monarch was going to pass away on September 8.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh