Mark Owen Woyongo, a former Minister and MP under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has died

Ghana News Agency reported that the former minister had been unwell, according to family sources

Woyongo was a former Minister of Defence, Interior, and MP for the Navrongo Central Constituency

Mark Owen Woyongo, a former Minister of Defence, Interior, and MP for Navrongo Central, has died at age 78.

Family sources say the former MP died in the late hours of Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

Former Defence Minister Mark Owen Woyongo. Source: John Dramani Mahama Flickr

Source: UGC

Ghana News Agency reported that the former minister had been unwell.

In 2008, Woyongo contested Parliamentary elections in Navrongo on the ticket of the NDC, where he lost to Joseph Adda of the New Patriotic Party.

With the NDC in power at the time, he was appointed the Upper East Regional Minister by President John Evans Atta Mills in his government in 2009.

Woyongo was retained in this position by President Mahama following the death of Mills, and in 2013, he was appointed as Minister for Defence.

In that period, he also eventually won election to Parliament to represent Navrongo in 2012.

Earlier brush with death

In September 2018, Woyongo and five others reportedly survived a near-fatal accident on the Techiman-Accra road.

The former minister and five other travellers had been returning to Accra from the Upper East Region.

Auntie Muni dies at age 72

YEN.com.gh reported earlier in January that famous waakye seller Imoro Muniratu, popularly known as Auntie Muni, passed away, aged 72, after an illness.

She died after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra on Wednesday, January 3.

Her family said she had been receiving treatment at the SSNIT Hospital before her passing.

The businesswoman was laid to rest in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, on January 4, 2024.

In Accra, worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque to pay last respects to her before her body was transported to Tamale.

There was an outpouring of condolences and tributes to the late waakye seller, who was also praised for her immense generosity and charity when she was alive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh