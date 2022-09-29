Covid-19 cases among staff and patients at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are on the rise

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has recorded an upsurge in COVID-19 cases among staff and patients.

According to hospital authorities, infection cases at the premier teaching facility have jumped from three to 45 cases within two weeks.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; a COVID-19 patient being given treatment @ space87.7/Facebook @Kbth.gh/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

In response to the disturbing trend of new infections, the Director of Medical Affairs at Korle Bu has outlined measures to contain the surge.

A memo from the management said a mop-up exercise for COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted in the hospital.

COVID-19: Korle Bu Urges Staff, Patients To Get Fully Vaccinated

The Memo further encouraged the hospital staff to “get fully vaccinated and to have their boosters.”

It also recommended that all staff and patients adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face mask, observing hand hygiene (hand washing/ alcohol rubbing), social and physical distancing of at least two metres, and prompt isolation and testing of suspected cases.

Evolution Of Deadly Coronavirus Pandemic

The deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It began spreading from the Chinese town of Wuhan in 2019 before spreading fast to other countries worldwide to become the fifth documented pandemic since the 1918 flu pandemic.

From the north to the south, east to the west, no country was spared the effects of the pandemic, which in turn disrupted and devastated the global economy.

Some countries instituted drastic measures to keep the disease under check, including lockdowns that lasted between months to years in some jurisdictions.

By September 2021, almost two years after the disease was first identified, more than 617 million confirmed cases had been reported, and over 6.5 million lives had been lost.

Ghana Confirms First Case Of COVID-19

The first cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Ghana on 12th March 2020. Since then, the country has recorded 169,000 cases leaving 1,459 people dead.

Ghana’s Covid-19 Cases Rise, Medical Doctors Tell Ghanaians; “Your Health Is In Your Hands”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government was under immense pressure to effect a second lockdown after Ghana’s coronavirus positivity rate increased in January 2022

The Ghana Medical Association warned of hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) being overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases.

