A video trending captures sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gun fight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the taskforce

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana destroying fresh water bodies and vegetation

A video showing a group of men shooting live rounds at unknown assailants is making waves on social media.

Details of the video that looks a scene from a war movie are sketchy. However, social commentator, Kwame A-Plus, who shared the video claimed the gunfight was between illegal miners and a taskforce mandated to stop the activities.

According A-Plus, whose real name is Kwame Asare Obeng, the incident occurred at Kyebi Apapam in the Eastern Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo has used the security forces to attempt to clampdown on illegal mining activities. Source: UGC.

The operation to rid the illegal miners was led by the chief of the area who is seen in the video wearing a smock and asking the shooters captured in the video (said to be members of the taskforce) to join a vehicle.

"This is not Ukraine. This I'm told happened in Kyebi Apapam. Ministry of the Interior, FYI. I've also been informed that the man in Fugu is the chief of Kyebi Apapam. Maybe he can be of help to ascertain what transpired," he posted.

A-Plus shared another video explaining that according to another account the incident happened at Asaman Tamfoe.

"The operation was led by the kyebi Apapam chief. My number is on my page. What you send to me is what I'll share. I'll only use phrases like, I've been informed. I'm hearing. It is alleged. This will help security agencies act on it. Don't expect me to be travelling across the country to confirm anything. Thank you," portions of what he shared along with the second video read.

