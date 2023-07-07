Ghanaian student Frederick Abila has developed an AI-powered mental health assistant called MentDep on his social media app, Buzz Chat, to provide support for individuals facing mental health challenges

Inspired by his own experiences, Frederick aimed to create a solution that would be available 24/7 without judgment or the need to expose personal issues to the world

Buzz Chat, his social media platform, promotes healthy living and aims to address unmet needs in the mental health support space

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Frederick Abila, a 19-year-old Ghanaian student, has created an AI-powered mental health assistant called MentDep on his social media app, Buzz Chat.

Inspired by his personal experience with mental health challenges, Frederick aimed to support individuals facing similar struggles and prevent them from harming themselves.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"The urge to do evil things to myself was strong at a point in my life, so then I thought about others in my situation who didn't have the strength to overcome this... why not build something that will be available 24/7 to attend to these issues without ever judging or exposing their concerns to the world."

Ghanaian student creates innovative AI assistant Photo credit: Frederick Abila via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Buzz Chat, Frederick's social media platform, aims to foster healthy living and encourage positive social interactions.

By leveraging technology and innovative strategies, Frederick strives to fulfill the unmet needs of individuals longing for accessible mental health support.

Through MentDep, Frederick hopes to make a significant impact in helping people navigate their mental health challenges discreetly and effectively.

KNUST finds 2nd-year medical student who was rescued from taking his life,

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, has provided an update on the condition of a second-year medical student who recently encountered a disturbing incident at Brunei Hostel.

The student is presently in stable condition, according to Dr. Bekoe, while investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the incident and give the appropriate support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh