Police have revealed that one of its personnel, a corporal, has drowned in a river while chasing illegal miners

According to reports, Nuhu Abubakar was part of a team that was acting on information on River Sui in the Western Region

An investigation has since been launched into the true cause of the drowning incident

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police say one of its men has drowned in the River Sui located in the Western Region during an operation to arrest illegal miners mining on the river bed.

In a statement, police said the policeman, identified on some news websites as Nuhu Abubakar, was part of a team of police personnel who were acting on a tip-off about an illegal mining activity around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.

“The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a Police Officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region on September 27, 2022," the statement said.

Ghana police operations on a river. Source: Twitter/@ghpoliceservice

Source: Twitter

The Western Region of Ghana remains a hotspot for galamsey activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Early on in September, police arrested nine suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in an anti-galamsey operation in the region. This follows an earlier bust of one excavator and three illegal mining suspects.

The arrested persons on September 9, 2022, included three Chinese nationals and six Ghanaians.

3 Chinese And 6 Ghanaians Arrested At Western Region In Clamp Down On Illegal Mining

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that police say they have arrested three Chinese nationals and some Ghanaians in Western Region for their involvement in illegal mining.

Police also said three excavators and pump action guns were retrieved in the operation to clamp down on illegal mining.

Police swung into action after they were accused of looking on while an excavator seized because it was used in illegal mining went missing in their custody.

Cocoa Farmer Justifies Cutting Trees For Galamsey In Video

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian cocoa farmer is trending in a video in which he is heard justifying cutting down all his cocoa trees to engage in illegal mining.

He said due to galamsey, he does not have to worry about money and dared anyone to stop him from destroying his own farm.

The unidentified man suggested that he has not been a beneficiary of the government's flagship Planting For Food and Jobs initiative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh