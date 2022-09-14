A video of Aisha Huang arriving in court on Wednesday to face the law for illegal mining activities is causing waves online

Aisha Huang arrived with three accomplices, all charged with mining without a licence and buying and selling precious minerals without the right documents

Many Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions about the video, while others have praised the IGP for Aisha Huang's ongoing prosecution

A video of notorious Chinese illegal miner in Ghana, Aisha Huang, arriving in court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to face criminal charges is trending on social media.

The illegal gold miner arrived with her accomplices at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court wearing a mauve T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Her accomplices have been identified as Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

Aisha Huang has been remanded in police custody for another two weeks. Source: UGC.

Aisha Huang had no cuffs on her hands as she hid her face from journalists who had gathered at the court in their numbers.

The illegal Chinese miner and her accomplices are facing two charges of mining without licence, as well as selling and buying precious minerals without a licence.

Court Refuses to Grant Aisha Huang Bail

The court has refused to grant Aisha Huang bail and has remanded in police custody for the next two weeks.

Prosecutors appealed to the Accra Circuit Court to extend her stay in police custody while they carry out further investigations into her nefarious activities.

Ghanaians React To Aisha Huang's Video Arriving In Court

While some people on Instagram have praised the police for clamping down on the Chinese national and dragging her to court, others have expressed doubt that the matter will go far.

@margaretaboagyewaa's comment suggested she was not sure that issue will be properly dealt with:

"Twwwweaaaaa".

@ahgideby expressed a similar sentiment:

"3nkosi hweeeee... this is just wat they want us to believe, but underground, Aisha is still working even in the court."

@adwoaambless said

"And she will still get the best lawyers "

@iamdelaliametefe asked:

"Where is her cuffs?"

@1realcreppy_ praised the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare:

'This IGP for life"

